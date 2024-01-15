These are the 4 “confirmed” new features of the new iPad Pro

The OLED screen, the relocation of the front camera, the M3 processor and new accessories are presented as confirmed novelties of the new iPad Pro

These are the four most important new features that will come to the new iPad Pro

new ipad pro The launches are about to come and we already know almost all the details about the devices that Apple will introduce soon. These new devices will come with New screen, new processor, new space for the front camera and updated accessoriesLike Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

In this article we will review iPad Pro news that we can already consider confirmed, since all the rumors support them. And as they say, when all the rumors point in the same direction, it’s usually true. Let’s take a closer look at four confirmed new features of the iPad Pro.

The iPad Pro will have new OLED screens

It is an open secret that this is one of the main novelties of the new iPad Pro Your OLED screen will be, Although they would remain at 11 and 13 inches, their technology would be significantly improved. This will allow the devices to become thinner, Reducing the thickness of the 13-inch model by 1 mm,

In addition, although with less certainty, it is also rumored that there will be an option with a matte screen, which will reduce reflections by 29%, Another rumor suggests Frame will be reduced by 15% compared to the current generation, If all this is true, we will see a major advancement in the front design of the new iPad Pro.

The position of the front camera will change

There is another confirmed change in the new iPad Pro Moving the Face ID camera to the front, This revision has already been implemented on the 10th generation iPad released in 2022 Front camera turned to the side instead of the top,

This change will improve the experience when using iPad in landscape position Front camera will be on top, This will especially benefit video calls and the use of Face ID on the new iPad Pro.

The revelation about Face ID is remarkable iPadOS 17.4 arrives from source code, where references were found indicating that to configure facial recognition, the iPad Pro must be in a horizontal position. Since that discovery, several leaks have emerged in this regard.

Welcome, M3 Processor

Another confirmed change is beginning m3 processor, This processor is present in Macbook Pro Launched in October last year and on the recently launched 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, it will bring more power to the iPad Pro.

However, this raises the question Yes, iPad software with Apple Silicon processors This would be equivalent to these chips designed for Macs.

New Accessories to Turn iPad into Computer

with the announcement of New iPad Pro with OLED screen, we also expect to see new accessories. Although we don’t have many details about them, there are some clues that get us excited about these updates. For him magic keyboardIt is expected to look even more laptop-like and be constructed from aluminium.

in regard of apple pencilHopefully Apple will enable the search feature and Interchangeable Magnetic Tips, While it is unclear whether it will function as an AirTag or a MagSafe wallet, this should make it easier to locate the device if it is lost.

