Due to which Brazilian players will not be able to play for two years

in front of flamengo gabriel barbosabetter known as gabigolLast year he was suspended for two years for attempting to cheat during an anti-doping test at a sports court brazil, “The above athlete was tried today by the Full Court of Sports Anti-Doping Judges and decided by a majority vote that there had been an anti-doping rule violation of fraud,” the court said in a statement sent to AFP.

The sanction, which can be appealed, began taking effect on April 8, when the incidents occurred, he said. gabigol He will be eligible to play until April 2025, missing the remainder of the 2024 campaign and next year’s preseason. ,gabigolCharged with violating the Brazilian Anti-Doping Code by committing fraud or attempted fraud in any part of the control process, he faced a total suspension of four years. One of ‘Fla’s biggest idols, 27-year-old Gabigol was condemned for disrupting the performance of a surprise anti-doping test at the club’s training headquarters in Rio de Janeiro in December. By then, Brazil’s most popular team was preparing for the final of the second stage of the Rio state tournament (Campeonato Carioca), which it lost to its backyard rival, Fluminense (4–1).

According to the complaint cited by local media, the attacker failed to follow the testing schedule, disrespected officials and failed to follow their instructions. According to the allegation, the check-up of his colleagues took place at ten in the morning, while he ignored the calls and attended after lunch. When he finally arrived at the testing site, he reportedly became upset as an officer escorted him to the bathroom. Furthermore, he did not respect sample collection protocols.

