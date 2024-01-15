Marvel movie with Salma Hayek airs on TMC

Intimate and natural style of cinema chloe zhao – Was crowned in the “Best Director” category at the Oscars for his film nomadic land -, feels a thousand miles away from the hyper-sophisticated and special effects-filled universe of superhero films…

The Eternals, a Marvel film directed by Chloé Zhao

However, the Chinese filmmaker is a big fan of the universe Miracle, When studio president Kevin Feige asked him to take the reins on the franchise’s next film, he happily accepted. eternal, in September 2018. The story of this new Marvel movie to be released in theaters in 2021? ,In Mesopotamia, 5000 years before Jesus Christ, beings with superior powers were appointed by divine beings, a group of gods, to attack the formidable demons who attacked humans. acting, group, for centuries Under the direction of the wise and powerful Ajak, Ikaris is specially trained by Sersi, Thena, Kingo, Druig, and Gilgamesh. For centuries, these creatures have had to keep an eye on forms of life that are inferior to them, observing the tragedies of history, accompanying humans in their evolution.”

5 Star Cast with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek

The film, which traces the history of an ancient immortal human race, boasts a five-star cast: withAngelina JolieWe will find stars especially game of Thrones Richard Madden And kit haringtonAlso actress Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek, And Barry KeoghanWhich we saw recently in Salburn.

The film gives pride of place to the blue hour (the hour after sunset), nature and intimate scenes… and epic battles interspersed with contemplative sequences. A rich artistic collaboration, born of Marvel Studios’ complete confidence in the filmmaker’s talent: “From the very beginning, they knew how I wanted to make this film, how I wanted to shoot it. There can’t be hundreds of people around me when I’m filming. I’m usually surrounded by 25 people. They have entire armies on just one board. And this time, they did it withouthe announced Diversity,

The Eternals (2021) by Chloé Zhao with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek airs on TMC on Monday, March 25, 2024.