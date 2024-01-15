Putin then suggested that Ukraine was behind the attack in Moscow, although he acknowledged that the attack was the work of “radical Islamists”.

Vladimir Putin (Reuters/Evgenia Novozhenina)

Russian President Vladimir Putin An attack on a concert hall near Moscow was carried out by the Islamic State group, it was claimed on Monday. “Radical Islamist” Who according to him then tried to flee to Ukraine.

“We know that this crime was committed by radical Islamists with an ideology against which the Islamic world has been fighting for centuries,” he said in a televised government meeting.

“We know who committed this atrocity against Russia and its people. We are interested in sponsoring.”He added.

The Russian leader then said that after the attack on Friday night, which killed at least 137 people, the attackers tried to flee to Ukrainian territory.

“It is important to answer the question why did the terrorists try to go to Ukraine after their crime? Who was waiting for them there? “Those who support the Kyiv regime do not want to engage in terrorism and become supporters of terrorism, but many questions arise,” he said.

This weekend, Putin and his security services (FSB) did not mention jihadist involvement and talked about Relations with Ukraine.

The Kiev government and Western countries have repeatedly denied any Ukrainian involvement in the attack. However, on Monday night Putin again hinted that it might have something to do with Kiev.

“We immediately asked ourselves, who benefits from this? “This atrocity could be a new link with those who have been fighting against our country through the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev since 2014,” he said.

Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry carry out search and rescue operations at the Crocus City Hall concert hall (file photo/Reuters)

“And Nazis, “As is well known, they have never had any trouble using the dirtiest and most inhumane methods to achieve their objectives,” he said during a meeting on measures to be taken after the attack, which was televised. It was broadcast live.

Putin reminded that now that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has “completely” failed, Ukraine needs to score points with its Western sponsors.

Furthermore, it also asked who benefits from an attack that was an “act of intimidation” and that occurred at the same time The day after Putin was declared president-elect.

“This crime may be just one link in a chain of efforts by those who have been fighting against our country since 2014 at the hands of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev,” he said.

Putin condemned the efforts of the United States to convince its satellites and other countries of the world that, according to its intelligence data, there is no trace of Kiev in the Moscow attack, that the bloody act was committed by followers of Islam, members Was. Islamic State, a banned organization in Russia.

“How radical Islamists, who present themselves as conservative Muslims who practice what is known as pure Islam, commit horrific barbarities and crimes in the holy month for Muslims, Ramadan?”, he asked himself.

Subsequently, it was again questioned whether, “fundamentalist and Islamic terrorist organizations are really interested in launching attacks against Russia, which advocates a fair resolution of the conflict intensifying in the Middle East today.”

While Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack in several videos, Ukraine has flatly denied having anything to do with the attack.

(With information from AFP and EFE)