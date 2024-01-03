Alexandra Daddario | It’s always up, and never so far away

dior beauty Forever Glow Veil Primer, Forever Skin Glow Foundation in #0N, Forever Skin Correct in #0N and #0.5N, and Dior Forever Natural Bronze in #01 Fair Bronze on the face, 5 shades in #649, Nude Dress on the eyes, Diorshow Brow Styler on Eyebrows #032 Dark Brown

Alexandra Daddario has a message for you. “Go Look at the moon!” The moon is a companion for Daddario. She prefers smelling the roses to gazing up at the night sky. When life seems chaotic, especially in showbiz, the moon is a constant reminder that we are a very It is a small piece of a bigger story.

“I think in those moments when I’m lying on the ground, looking at the stars, looking at the moon, you get lost in how small you are, obviously, but it really hits you,” the 37-year-old player said. Provides a basis.” They say. she is picking up her phone to flaunt By car while visiting the Ohio-based family of her filmmaker husband, Andrew Form. It’s a completely different environment from her home in Los Angeles. Daddario reflects on her recent exploration of the deserts of Southern California with her friends. They ran their hands over the sand of the earth and placed their heads on its grains, and captured it all on Polaroid cameras. “Joshua Tree is truly a magical place to see the moon and the stars,” says Daddario. “It’s really a spiritual place. I think it grounds you and brings you into the present moment and forces you to kind of stop and look at how beautiful the world is. And—I don’t know if everyone feels this way—but I think sometimes we have a tendency to always look to the next thing and not live in the moment.’

Daydreaming about the future, or constantly anticipating the next chapter of your life, is inevitable, especially if you’re a young actor waiting for a big break. The beginning of Daddario’s professional journey had peaks and valleys. Growing up, she felt pressure to wait for college and pursue a more traditional career—imposed by her family, environment, and herself. “Growing up,” she shares, “I wasn’t an emotional kid, but I really felt things. I don’t want to say that I grew up in a harsh environment, but there was a lot of pressure on me to go to an Ivy League school and get good grades and score really high on my SATs. At the age of 11, he enrolled in an acting class with a classmate. The class gave her the opportunity to tap into her emotional side that was waiting to develop. “It felt like in acting class, you really have to feel. They wanted you to cry, they wanted you to be angry, and they wanted you to express yourself. You were taught to flex those muscles. And I felt like that was a completely true way to live, whereas in life and in the environment I was in, I was really taught to be very hard-working and non-emotional.” Daddario and her classmates learned a technique called sense memory. . Each student stood in front of the class and had to tell an emotional memory that would make them cry. “I remember it was very hard for me to do,” she recalls. “I didn’t want to cry in front of all these people. How embarrassing! And I didn’t want to reveal even one of my saddest moments. It’s very personal.” While she was trying to brainstorm a moment that wasn’t too sad or personal, another classmate stood up and admitted to accidentally drowning her hamster while trying to teach it to swim in the bathtub. All the primary aged children started crying over the death of their dear friend. “It was a surreal moment,” Daddario explains.

The vulnerability of his comrades resonated in his mind. “You see the difference when you can make someone feel something,” she explains. “I like the idea of ​​putting in all the work that I had to do to finally be able to express myself, where you That freedom can be achieved. I can tell people my sad moments and express myself emotionally in front of people.

Daddario has a second season of horror series on the horizon mayfair witches, She plays the lead role of an intuitive young neurosurgeon who unexpectedly discovers that she is the heiress to a family of witches. She is also set to star alongside Cole Sprouse in the film I wish you all the best, It is a coming-of-age story about a non-binary teen who moves in with his estranged sister after being kicked out of their home.

Daddario has been praised for the life he brings to his characters. Whether delving into the complexities of a drama or bringing charm to a light-hearted comedy, she delivers depth and honesty. Perhaps it’s his years of experience or the lasting impression of that defenseless hamster that cements his authenticity. Either way, turning into a character is therapeutic for Daddario. “It’s almost a meditation,” she explains. “When you do a great scene, you get lost. It really is a kind of magical experience. I just love that feeling. I think a lot about what acting is—you’re not even thinking, you’re just feeling. And I think that’s a really beautiful thing, especially in a world where (we often) don’t even realize how non-existent we are.”

Daddario says she was hesitant to tell people about her Hollywood dreams for years. “There were years when I was embarrassed to tell people I was an actress because they were like, ‘Oh, yes. Like, what situation are you in?’ I always felt like I was being judged because people thought, ‘What are you?’ In fact doing?’ She got her first break in soap opera at the age of 16 all my Children, Dramatic TV series freed him from the confines of traditional schooling and allowed him to take classes on set. After this project, she knew that acting was the only path for her. “I can’t imagine not doing this.”

As was his family’s wishes, he applied and was rejected by a college acting program. Those admissions officers are currently putting their foot in their mouth. Later, he tried to communicate. “I was thinking about things in this weird practical way,” she says. She realized that getting a college degree in a field she had no interest in was a waste of time and money. While waiting for her next gig, she started working as a bartender in New York City, where she was born and raised. “I worked in a bar for a while and there were times when I was literally in debt or broke. And I always thought, well, I just have to book a job, and I can pay off my loan. I will only take a job that pays me enough. And that’s a dangerous way of thinking because you’re going to get more and more into debt, thinking that somehow a miracle is going to happen, and you’re going to get out of it. And luckily for me a miracle happened.”

That miracle was the 2010 film Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, opposite Logan Lerman. She moved to Los Angeles. Since then, Daddario has starred in several projects. She credits her roles true Detective (2014) with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey baywatch (2017), swimming next to Zac Efron, to his immense notoriety.

In 2021, Daddario starred alongside a star-studded cast in the first season of HBO’s White lotus From writer and director Mike White. Daddario played Rachel Patton, a young journalist struggling to find her role in the world after marrying a man from a wealthy family and later reluctantly becoming his trophy wife. The part earned Daddario her first Emmy nomination.

She walked the red carpet in an asymmetrical nude beaded gown by Dior. “The Dior dress I wore to the Emmys was absolutely beautiful,” she recalls. “It was the kind of dress you dream of wearing as a kid growing up.” It had all these beads in it. And it was absolutely amazing. So I felt very fortunate to be on stage and wearing it. It was like a fairy tale.”

In April 2023, Dior announced that Daddario was their ambassador for women’s fashion and La Collection Privé fragrance. Going from bartending in NYC to living paycheck to paycheck to collaborating with fashion houses, it was a dream come true. “Every time I wore a Dior dress, I wanted to wear it on the red carpet,” says Daddario. “I never dreamed I would still be doing this and also be a sophisticated woman wearing Dior. You come out feeling like the best version of yourself. And I think that’s what fashion and clothes do. This is your own expression. And it feels very good to me, and it feels very, very special. And wearing a Dior dress is a very special thing. She compares wearing a beautiful gown to falling in love, although a little less thrilling.

The actor also joins the ambassador family of Swiss luxury watch manufacturer TAG Heuer in 2023. In line with the brand’s sporty ethos, Daddario connects his adventurous spirit and love of travel to the brand. She reflects on the impact of social media and how it has reshaped the dynamics of interactions between brands and entertainers. She explains that this digital landscape has not only driven her professional growth and allowed her to partner with brands like Dior and TAG Heuer, but has also become a powerful platform for philanthropic contributions. The actor collaborates with non-profit organizations like Feeding America, Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, and On Our Sleeves. Using her online presence, she has been able to raise awareness and engage her young fans in charitable work. “I wanted to make a change,” she concludes.

As far as what’s next, when she’s not busy honoring her brand commitments, pursuing social causes, or fulfilling her hard-earned dream of becoming an actress, Daddario reveals she enjoys late nights. She would be enjoying a glass of wine, writing, and convincing her friends to look at the shining moon.

