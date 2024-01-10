Alexis Vega contacts AMFPro after being brushed off at Chivas

Alexis Vega makes one last counterattack with a Chivas shirtAnd it was absolutely against his team, as the forward contacted AMFPro to find out if separation is legal Indefinitely.

Knowing that he was ‘frozen’ for not accepting Cruz Azul’s proposal and not making amendments, Vega contacted Álvaro Ortiz to find out if the actions of the people of Guadalajara were legal.

Vega has 6 months left on his contract, and it looks like he will be releasedThat’s why he considered the option of breaking ties with the Guadalajara club, sources confirm half time,

The attacker is completing his contract and although he does not do so at the same rate as the team, he moves to the Verde Vale facilities and works on a different schedule.

Alexis Vega had to change her decision over time

The option to reach an agreement with a Liga MX team is valid in terms of time, as you have one month to do so, or failing that Seek an agreement with Guadalajara And go abroad for free.

El Grau did not renew an extensive contract, which expires in June 2024, with Chivas trying to accommodate him given that there was little time left and Cruz Azul were interested; There were even negotiations and agreements, but in the end due to some conditions Vega had to say no and the transaction fell through.

This happened when Guadalajara decided to train him separately and he missed two of Rojiblanco’s friendly matches, due to orders from the leadership not to use him.

He arrived at Chivas in 2019 and his career in the game was at a high point, which is why he signed for two more years, however, The third contract was not finalized and this is where the problem started,

Was Sidelined on at least two occasions due to off-field issuesLast fall semester he was accused of organizing a meeting at the Concentration Hotel in Toluca, along with Cristian Calderón and Raúl Martínez, after playing against the Red Devils.

There was financial and sporting punishment, but he complied and returned, however, the contractual aspect led to a divorce.