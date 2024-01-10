Happy freediving! The art of good breathing, from Januhari to Pamela Anderson

sputter Every Wednesday, Marie-Pierre Génacand returns to a social program, a commentary heard, a real story; Find all his columns here

Are you doing Dry January, this health trend where you don’t drink (alcohol) for a month to give your liver a break? That’s because like me, you, born on January 7, don’t have a good friend of sete and a fan of Champagne. But, most of all, it’s because you’re not in the loop. The trend that is hitting us at this time when everything is starting to reopen is Januhairy, a nice play on words that invites us to stop waxing in January to speak out against beauty standards.

