Happy freediving! The art of good breathing, from Januhari to Pamela Anderson

sputter
Every Wednesday, Marie-Pierre Génacand returns to a social program, a commentary heard, a real story; Find all his columns here
Are you doing Dry January, this health trend where you don’t drink (alcohol) for a month to give your liver a break? That’s because like me, you, born on January 7, don’t have a good friend of sete and a fan of Champagne. But, most of all, it’s because you’re not in the loop. The trend that is hitting us at this time when everything is starting to reopen is Januhairy, a nice play on words that invites us to stop waxing in January to speak out against beauty standards.
Le Temps publishes columns written by members of the editorial staff or outsiders, as well as opinions and columns proposed to or requested by personalities. These texts reflect the viewpoint of their authors. They do not represent the position of the media in any way.
Interested in this item?
Don’t miss any of our content published daily – subscribe now to access all our articles, files and analysis
check offers
Good reasons to subscribe to Le Temps:
-
Consult all unlimited content on the site and mobile application
-
Access the paper edition in a digital version before 7am.
-
Take advantage of special privileges reserved for customers
-
access archives
Already a customer?
to log in
(tagstotranslate)Premium