Arturo Vidal will face Colo Colo against Alianza Lima for the Copa Libertadores, where he will face Zambrano, for whom he left a clear message.

Fate is destined for the blue and white! It was announced after the draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2024 Lima Alliance The defending champions will face three very tough opponents in Group A of the tournament: Fluminense (Brazil), Cerro Porteño (Paraguay) and Colo Colo (Chile),

As we mentioned, one of the rivals of the Victorian team is ‘Cacic’, who has a world-class star like Arturo Vidal. The match between ‘Intimates’ and Chile team will be very attractive because King’ He will once again face Carlos Zambrano, with whom he had a memorable fight during the Peru vs. Chile for the Copa America 2015.

After knowing the groups of the continental competition, Vidal used his social networks to leave a message to the blue and white defender And all their rivals, celebrating that Colo Colo had to play against those teams. “Let’s just go. I told you my people.”he posted in a story on his verified Instagram account.

Arturo Vidal and Carlos Zambrano: the beginning of a fight in which they were involved

During the semi-finals of the 2015 Copa América, held in the southern country, Peru faced Chile in a spicy match from the first minutes at the National Stadium, where Vidal and Zambrano were involved in a strong argument after fighting for a ball, even Hits also reached. Luckily both players only received yellow cards.

Lima Alliance vs Colo Colo: When will they face each other for the Copa Libertadores?

With the presence of Arturo Vidal and Carlos Zambrano, Alianza Lima vs. Colo Colo will measure strength on dates 3 and 5 of Group A of the Copa Libertadores 2024. First they will meet in Santiago, while the return leg will take place at the National Stadium in Lima. Find tentative dates for meetings.