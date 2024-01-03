America vs Real Esteli live online. match today concachampions 2024

As expectations rise Real Esteli of Nicaragua ready to receive Club America by Andre Jardin at the beginning of the first round Concachampions, The first phase will take place in the Central American region, where the locals will look to assert their power against a major rival such as America,

Here we present all the details of this exciting match as well as the start of the knockout round Concacaf,

How do they get there?

He Real Esteli LThe match comes with a lot of emotional excitement after a great win against Deportivo Ocotl last Friday, where Banksy Hernandez, Byron Bonilla and Maicol Balanta scored three goals in a resounding victory. 3-0 in their favour.

Real Estelí’s latest results:

Diriangen 3 – 4 Real Estelí

Real Esteli 3 – 0 Deportivo Ocotl

UNAN Managua 0 – 2 Real Esteli

Municipal Jalapa 2 – 0 Real Esteli

Real Esteli 3 – 0 Deportivo Ocotl

For his part, America Club This came after a draw against Rayados de Monterrey, where, despite early dominance, defensive errors and a lack of effectiveness in the opponent’s field. 1-1 draw at the Azteca Stadium.

Club America’s latest results:

Tijuana 0 – 2 America

America 2 – 0 Querétaro

Juarez 0 – 2 America

Necaxa 0 – 0 America

America 1 – 1 Monterrey

Possible Lineup:

Real Estelí:

marvin flatts evert martinez joshua quijano Keylon Batiz Byron Bonilla banksy hernandez Harold Medina marlon lopez Ivan Ochoa oscar acevedo Douglas Forvis

America Club:

el malagon C. Calderon I. Lichnoswky s caceres E. Lara J. dos santos To. fidalgo A Zendejas de valdes Jay Quinones I. Hernandez

Forecast:

According to #rushbetmx, The match odds are as follows:

Real Esteli: +430

Tie: +325

Club America:-225

(Target)

More than 2.5:-162

Under 2.5: +107

What time will America play today?

Date: February 6, 2024

Time: 9:00 pm

Stage: First Round

Location: Independence Stadium

Where to watch America vs Real Esteli ,

Streaming: Fox Sports Premium and Fox Sports 2

If you cannot follow the broadcast of the match, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to minute by minute, you can consult us about the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game. Could. half time,