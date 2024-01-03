Hot in the Hive: Tyla, Bella Poarch, and more!

There are few things at THP we love more than finding amazing new music, but one of those things is sharing it with you! The more fans, the merrier, right? That’s why we’re bringing you the Hot in the Hive series, dedicated to sharing new music we know you’ll be as excited as we are. Let’s check out some of the cutest new releases!

Content Warning: One song in this roundup (‘Lose Control’) is based on grooming and trafficking – please proceed with caution! If you think you’re experiencing grooming, find resources and more information Here,

Bella Poarch & 6RelyHuman – ‘Nobody Likes’

If there’s one thing Bella Porch is going to do, it’s to serve, especially when you add the talented 6rellyhuman into the mix! The hyperpop inspired ‘Don’t Like Anybody’ has wormed its way into the depths of our minds and we can’t see it going away in the near future. It’s an ode to introverts and the socially anxious, showing appreciation for that one person who makes you stand out in a crowd and acknowledging how intimidating a busy room can be. Raw, real and ridiculously charming! We can’t get enough of this duo – who do we need to call to get more support?

I’m a big fan of 6ReallyHuman! What he’s doing musically is very adventurous, different and cool. When I heard his verse on ‘Don’t Like Anybody’, I knew it had to be a single. ‘DLA’ is a very fun song, and I personally can’t get the chorus out of my head. As an introvert, this affects me deeply as well. I hope my fellow introverts relate to this feeling of literally not wanting to be around anyone except that one comfortable person who just gets you and makes you feel like you’re not alone. bella porch

To learn more about Bella Porch:

Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter , youtube

Beomahan – ‘Me, Me and Me’

Over the years, Beomhan has been not only one of our favorite K-pop trainees, but also one of our favorite streamers, sources of positivity, and people in general. He’s been working very hard to make his dreams come true, and recently released the independently titled ‘Me Myself and I!’ Even while touching on heartbreak and confusion, this track will make you dance around in your room pretending to be in a music video. We will always be proud to call ourselves some of BEOMHAN’s tigers, but right now, we are more proud than ever of her dedication.

To know more about Beomahan:

Discord Instagram | TikTok | Twitter , youtube

Argument – ‘Fear’

Ready to make sure 2024 is your year? The logic is here to motivate you with ‘Fear’, which is a declaration of ambition and confidence that is all about not letting fear control you. Like many of his songs, in ‘Fear’ Logic says exactly what we need to hear to get through tough times and believe in ourselves. “I can’t let you stop me,” He insists. We love that Logic uses its platform to inspire others and make a positive impact in the world!

‘Fear’ means pushing aside self-doubt and not letting yourself or anyone else get in the way of who you want to be. logic

To learn more about logic:

Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter , Website | youtube

Mandy Crimmins – ‘Lose Control’

Besides soundtracking our lives, music can be one of the most inspiring ways to tell a story and make someone feel less alone. And we know Mandy Crimmins will be making a lot of people feel with ‘Lose Control’, which tackles a terrifying situation she experienced and even revisits those diary entries. Uses that he wrote while this was happening. The song is as devastating as it is triumphant, giving Mandi the option to take some control over the experience and turn it into a way to help others. It’s a testament to his undeniable power as a songwriter and his gift of turning pain into connection!

I was groomed and trafficked by an older man whom I considered a friend. It took me about 7 years and a lot of therapy to accept that this had happened. Because accepting this meant accepting that I was never in control and that I was a pawn. I wanted to tell my story publicly, without shame, in the hopes that it might bring peace, validation, and community to someone who is struggling with the same thing. mandi crimmins

If you think you’re experiencing grooming, find resources and more information Here,

see also

To learn more about Mandi Crimmins:

Instagram | TikTok | Twitter , youtube

Tyla – ‘Truth or Dare’

truth or Dare? If it’s true, what do you like most about Tyla? If you dare, we challenge you to stain it! We know that ‘Truth or Dare’ will convince you to become one of its biggest supporters if you aren’t one already. This is a good way to stand your ground when a boyfriend isn’t treating you fairly, while also giving them the courage to step up and be a reasonable partner by demanding the truth. Tyla always exudes confidence and strength, and ‘Truth or Dare’ is an uplifting track that will help you see and celebrate what you’re worth.

Of course, we also have to congratulate Tyla for receiving her first-ever GRAMMY Award for Best African Music Performance! 2024 is definitely going to be their year.

To learn more about Tyla:

Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Such sweet new music! Which of these is your favorite new release? Let us know in the comments below or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram etc. Twitter,

Find even more new music on our Hot in the Hive playlist!