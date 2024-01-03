Argentina Amtrasur charges Chavismo for plane parking and it’s not cheap at all

This Tuesday, the Minister of Transport and President of Conviasa, Ramón Celestino Velásquez Araguayan, claimed the collection bill received from the Argentine authorities for a month of parking of Amtrasur aircraft.

“They hijacked our EMTRASUR aircraft in violation of all existing rules governing international civil aviation. Our pilots and crew were released when it was proved that there was no evidence against them. They illegally detain the aircraft without any reason and in the process, they send a collection notification for the month of parking in June 2022. Shame! Shameless!”, the officer expressed on his X account.

They hijacked our EMTRASUR aircraft in violation of all existing rules governing international civil aviation. Our pilots and crew were released when it was proved that there was no evidence against them. They detain the plane illegally… pic.twitter.com/eKymIp53ve – Ramon Celestino Velasquez Araguayan (@rvaraguayan) 6 February 2024

The amount shown in the invoice sent to Venezuela by the Argentine Air Navigation Company (EANA) is $7,066 and must be paid within 5 business days of receipt.

eANA is a public limited company belonging to the Argentine Government and subordinate to the Ministry of Infrastructure, in charge of providing air navigation services in the Argentine Republic and its territories.

