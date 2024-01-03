Electric Cars vs. Gasoline Vehicles. Cheapest to maintain in 2024

The second month of 2024 has just started and many drivers are still wondering which one is better; An electric car or a fuel car.

This question has given rise to many studies on the subject, especially in the United States, where rechargeable batteries have gained strength in the automotive sector.

The main issue in this aspect is to analyze which variant will be less expensive this year. Here, it is necessary to evaluate the maintenance costs, mechanical, electrical or combustion, as the case may be.

an investigation conducted by jutobiAn international driver education company revealed that US drivers spent between $5,000 USD and $8,000 USD in 2023.

The final report was named “Benefitable Cars” and highlighted new and used gasoline-powered models and electric cars. In both cases the repair cost is inexpensive and includes replacement parts.

normal cost

The list of affordable prices was led by the 2018 Honda Fit compact SUV. Here the report refers to the costs of gasoline, insurance, registration and repairs. Costs are minimal, at only $0.29 USD per mile traveled and the average annual gasoline cost is $3,908 USD. Meanwhile, annual insurance premium coverage averaged $1,440 USD.

The top 3 on the list was completed by the Hyundai Xcent, with an average annual cost of $5,468 USD, and the Honda Civic, with an average annual cost of $5,480 USD.

Meanwhile, among electric vehicles, the Nissan Leaf became the vehicle with the lowest cost of ownership and maintenance in the United States. The total cost of insurance and annual fuel was determined to be $3,626 USD. ford mustang chase Mach-E ($3,626 USD) and Hyundai Kona EV ($3,641 USD).

Finally, when repairing a vehicle, the Tesla Model S The total replacement cost for its most common parts was $170.40 USD. This was followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander SUV ($176.47 USD) and the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ($181.97 USD).