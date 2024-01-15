Ancelotti announces the return of Courtois and Militao

One of the clubs with the most casualties during the current European football season real Madrid, Meanwhile, the deal could change in the coming weeks according to coach Carlo Ancelotti.

On the morning of Saturday, March 9, 2024, Fabrizio Romano on his social networks sent A small update on the health situation that the Italian technical director gave regarding two players of the “Merengue” team. Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao are in the plans real Madrid Return to the playing field as soon as possible. Both players suffered tears in the anterior ligament of their left legs just days after starting the current campaign.





In that sense, important instances in which the white team required their participation were completely lost. However, apparently the days of a comeback are numbered and until that happens, Courtois and Militao They keep training to improve their condition and physical performance.

Real Madrid announces expectations with injuries

Ancelotti: “Courtois and Militao will return after the national team break”, This is what the text Romano left in the publication says. Without a doubt, this is good news for the White organization amid the difficult situation of forming a starting lineup, especially on defense, for each game.

The Italian coach was in charge of giving the scoop and didn’t deny it either Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao Are on time and able to see action in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. real Madrid They overtook RB Leipzig in the old continent’s top club competition. Although the merengue team equalized a goal against the Austrians at the Santiago Bernabéu, it was enough for them to advance to the round with an aggregate advantage (2–1).

On the other hand, the La Liga race is becoming increasingly tough real Madrid Pursues the championship at full speed. It is worth mentioning that the Belgian goalkeeper and the Brazilian center back will be available to Carlo Ancelotti for the last part of the Spanish tournament, this is a guaranteed point to create a defensive rear.

The next FIFA match will be in March and probably these players will be from there real Madrid Recovery time is long. Similarly, for 9 and 10 April, the days when the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals will take place, Courtois and Militao They will already be in the white ranks at the coach’s disposal.

in spain, real Madrid With 27 games, they lead Barcelona by five points.