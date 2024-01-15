Anti-inflammatory infusion that prevents inflammation and helps reduce body fat and cholesterol

To live a healthy life, it is important that your daily routine is based on good nutrition and sports. Without these two habits, it is impossible to maintain a healthy body and have enough energy to face everyday life, as well as maintain your figure or lose weight. It is advisable to train at least three times a week and be as careful as possible with your diet during the week.

If you follow these guidelines you can also incorporate natural supplements to enhance the effects of your routine. They are not miracle products and by themselves they will not make you lose weight or see any serious results, but they are a very effective push to achieve your goals.

For example, natural infusion is an ideal supplement to combat fluid retention, cleanse the body, and improve digestion. Some also have fat burning properties and others strengthen the defense and help ward off viruses and colds. Their properties depend on the ingredients with which you prepare them and that is why it is interesting to have several options in the pantry and know the benefits that each of them provides.

For example, one of the things you can try making is a mixture of cinnamon and white tea, a powerful combination that strengthens the immune system, is antimicrobial and also lowers cholesterol. Its positive effects on the body are very diverse:

Perhaps white tea is not as popular in Europe as other types, but it is a very interesting alternative and one of the most natural due to its production process, which remains extremely simple and maintains its properties better.

It is rich in antioxidants due to the polyphenol content it contains, which also performs a very useful vasodilator function for those who need to take care of the health of their arteries. This combined with cinnamon, which is also a powerful antioxidant, makes this drink the ideal choice to fight the aging of the body due to oxidation produced by free radicals, which produces wrinkles and spots on the skin and increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Creates presence. , arthritis or high blood pressure. In fact, this infusion is highly recommended to help reduce bad cholesterol and control the levels of this substance in the blood.

White tea and cinnamon are both important anti-inflammatories that help reduce pain and sometimes soothe inflammation caused by inflammation. Additionally, the catechins in white tea, in addition to its anti-inflammatory properties, reduce cortisol, known as a stress hormone that also causes inflammation.

It is a diuretic infusion that flushes out excess fluid from the body and helps eliminate toxins by promoting urination, reducing body volume that usually causes its retention in areas such as the legs or stomach. Is made. Drinking this infusion once or several times a day is very useful for maintaining satiety and avoiding hunger between meals, making it less likely that you will indulge in unhealthy cravings or overeat before lunch or dinner. Will stop having breakfast. This will help you get to the table while keeping your appetite under control and preventing you from eating larger amounts of food than you actually need or eating too quickly.

White tea and cinnamon is also a digestive combination that prevents problems like bloating or acidity after meals as they help the body digest food better. Being made of water, they stimulate intestinal movements and fight constipation.

On the other hand, it is one of those teas that has lower theine levels than other types (only 1 mg per cup), so it can be taken at any time of the day and it won’t cause any changes to other people’s problems. will not come. Very sensitive to sleep or energetics.