Antony Blinken holds new talks in Cairo for Gaza ceasefire and release of Israeli hostages

Secretary of State Antony Blinken with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

US Secretary of State, anthony blinkenarrived this thursday cairois the second stop on the tour of Middle East To address efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza Strip,

According to the network, Blinken landed in the Egyptian capital Saudi ArabWhere he met the main officials of the Arab countries and discussed the situation in Gaza and efforts to reach an agreement on a ceasefire between Israel and Israel. hamas terrorist groupIn addition to the reconstruction of Palestinian enclaves.

Blinken meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Foreign Minister, Sameh ShoukryAccording to the State Department report, “ongoing efforts to protect Palestinian civilians and humanitarian workers in Gaza” and “ensuring an immediate ceasefire including the release of hostages” will be discussed. He also met the head of the African country’s intelligence services. Abbas Kamel.

Similarly, he also met many representatives Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar Ways to address the situation in Gaza and pave the way two state solutionwhich contemplates the creation of a Palestinian state,

Blinken met with representatives from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

Blinken’s sixth visit to the Middle East since the war in Gaza began on October 7, comes as talks have resumed. Ceasefire talks in QatarA process that Doha confirms is “still too early” to announce an agreement but in which there are signs of optimism,

In fact, the head of US diplomacy said this in an interview given to a private Saudi channel yesterday Al Hadath in these talks “The differences are narrowing” between Israel and Hamas.so he thought “It is very possible to reach an agreement”However he said that he could not give further information about it.

Blinken will also travel israel This week as part of its sixth urgent mission to the Middle East. It is expected to reach Tel Aviv on Friday.

Blinken during a meeting with Arab countries in Cairo (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

“In Israel, Secretary Blinken will discuss with Israeli government leaders the ongoing negotiations to secure the release of all hostages,” a State Department spokesperson said. Matthew Miller, “He will discuss the need to ensure the defeat of Hamas, including in Rafah, thereby protecting the civilian population, not hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid, and promoting Israel’s overall security.”

Tension has been increasing for months between America and Israel over the continuation of the Gaza war. civilian casualties, And they intensified when the Israeli Prime Minister, benjamin netanyahuhas repeatedly said he will ignore the president’s warnings Joe Biden of not launching a large-scale grassroots campaign in the southern city of Refa There is no credible plan to protect the innocent Palestinians who have come to seek refuge there.

Biden, who faces a tough re-election campaign ahead of the November presidential election, is under increasing domestic pressure to stop Israel’s military response to Hamas attacks in Israel on October 7.

In a phone call on Monday, for the first time in more than a month, Netanyahu agreed to send a high-level delegation to Washington to discuss the plans, and the Pentagon said Tuesday that the Israeli defense minister, Yoav Gallant, Will visit the American capital next week.

(With information from EFE and AP)