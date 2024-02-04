Authorities investigate shipwreck in Puerto Rico

He Consul dominican In San Juan Puerto Rico, César Cedeno reports that it has been campus consular it is inside Communications With and with the Puerto Rico Department of State officials The concerned coastal area where you have received the report boat Which sank last Wednesday, January 31, about two miles north of Puerto Rico and was reportedly carrying 45 people.

He expressed that he has Rescued 32 citizens of origin dominicanAccording to the information given, three women were revealed, one of them was pregnant, the other was hospitalized, still receiving all medical care, and two were dead.

government representative dominican On the island, he said he immediately knew it Tragedy of dominican Where boatThe campus consular Informed the Ministry of External Affairs about the incident.

“From Commerce embassy General of the Dominican Republic in San Juan, Puerto Rico, we are sorry Tragedy Of boat The ship sank with 45 people on board, our thoughts are with the families of the civilians who are missing or killed.”

Similarly, he said that Commerce embassy dominican Immediately, he designated a delegation from the Department of National Security to attend hospitals where compatriots are being treated and to ensure that they receive the necessary care.

“it campus consular “We remain vigilant and attentive to the case as we receive relevant information, as this is a case that is constantly evolving,” he said.

He further stated that: ““We maintain communication with both Puerto Rican and federal authorities and our State Department.”