Learn about the careers studied by the world’s richest people – People – Culture

Despite having some of the richest men and women in the world Innate talent and make your dreams come trueThey started studying a degree, many of them did not complete it, but with what they knew they were able to create great companies that stand today.

Today, companies prefer Apple, YouTube, Facebook, SpaceX, Netflix They are rising in their respective fields and behind them are those who worked hard until they achieved what they set out to do in the academy.

Here, we tell you what he studied to shape his future and become a leader.

Mark Zuckerberg

This person, after enrolling in Harvard in Computer Science and studying for some time in this prestigious university, Decided to retire and start building Facebook, The social network that changed the way we make and communicate with friends.

He is now the Chairman and CEO of Meta and Facebook.

Susan Wojcicki

Wojcicki studied for a degree in history and literature at Harvard and then received a master’s degree in economics and business from the University of California. She led Google programs and was the CEO of YouTube until 2023.

Bill Gates

He co-founded the technology company Microsoft in 1975, which became a milestone in the technological era. He attended private school in Lakeside, Seattle, and later Computer Science at Harvard, where he dropped out in 1976. Dedicating himself completely to the company that has given him the recognition he has today.

Elon Musk

Musk has been controversial for his creations like the ‘mind control’ chip.

His education began at Queen’s University, Canada and later earned degrees in Business Administration and Physics from the University of Pennsylvania.

apart fromWill begin his doctoral studies at Stanford University, But he left the academy to concentrate on his writings.

Tim Cook

He is currently the CEO of Apple and his career started in industrial engineering at Auburn University in Alabama city, then he moved to Duke University. Later, he will pursue MBA Fuqua School of Business.



Sheryl Sandberg

She is the COO of Facebook. She studied economics at Harvard, where she graduated cum laude. He later received an MBA from Harvard Business School.

