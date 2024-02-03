Bella Poarch delivers new single ‘Don’t Like Anybody’ with 6ARELYHUMAN

Building momentum once again, platinum-certified Filipino-American artist, songwriter, visionary, and “third most followed creator on TikTok” Bella Poarch drops a new single today with 6arely human titled “Don’t Like Anybody” Has been launched. Warner Records. It notably marks the first collaboration between these two 21st century pop disruptors.

About the single, Bella said, “I’m a huge fan of 6arely human! What he’s doing musically is very adventurous, different and cool. When I heard his verse on ‘Don’t Like Anybody’, I knew it had to be a single. ‘DLA’ is a very fun song, and I personally can’t get the chorus out of my head. As an introvert, this affects me deeply as well. I hope my fellow introverts relate to this feeling of literally not wanting to be around anyone except that one comfortable person who just gets you and makes you feel like you’re not alone. I’m so excited for everyone to hear this song and I hope they love it!”

6arely human echoed her enthusiasm: “The collaboration came about because I had a studio day and I was sent the open for ‘Don’t Like Anybody’ and I thought it was so bad. I was so excited that I immediately Recorded the poem. Bella and her team really liked it, so we met in person in the studio a few weeks later and clicked immediately. I’m so excited for the fans to hear it and we look forward to doing more together. Can’t wait for it.”

“Don’t Like Anybody” features the fan favorite “Bad Boy!” follows, which Billboard has praised as “an anthem for body acceptance and self-love”, and the addictive single “Crush” with Lauv, which UPROXX has praised as a “bombshell”. Pop Song.” “Crush” marked Bella entering a powerful new era, which she celebrated by joining Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast for an in-depth and heartfelt conversation. Listen to the episode exclusively here on Spotify Listen.

Get ready for much more from Bella Porch in 2024!

About Bella Porch:

If someone told you that Bella Poarch was actually a superhero from another planet or reality, it would be very difficult to deny. What the Filipino-American pop provocateur has done in just two years since his emergence in 2021 is nothing short of amazing.

She rose from a humble childhood living on a small farm in the Philippines to serving in the US Navy as a proud female soldier responsible for helicopters and jets and launching her TikTok in 2020. Bela’s dynamic vocals, expansive vision, unpredictable approach and undeniable spirit were transformative. Her debut single “Build a Bitch” made history by achieving “the biggest debut on YouTube for a new artist” and went RIAA platinum, making her a global sensation. In its wake, she released “Inferno” (with Suburban), “Dolls,” and “No Man’s Land” (featuring Grimes), leading to her 2022 debut EP, Dolls.

To date, she has amassed 2 billion streams and counting and 1 billion YouTube views as well as an average of 4.8 million regular monthly listeners on Spotify. Additionally, she also received honors at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in addition to nominations at the People’s Choice Awards.

In addition to emerging as the “third most followed creator on TikTok”, she has earned unanimous praise from Cosmopolitan, E! Online, The Fader, NME, Rolling Stone, Variety, and more. Additionally, he was named to the 2022 Gold House A100 list to honor those investing in the API community and its future. However, he has never before demonstrated his superpowers in a solo series, starting with “Crush” with Lauv in 2023. Bella is about to explode, and she’s bringing pop music and culture with her.

Photo credit Brian Ziff