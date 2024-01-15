Benavidez will be Canelo Alvarez’s mandatory opponent from March, confirms Mauricio Sulaiman – Fox Sports

Canelo Alvarez refused To face it, but David Benavidez will be a mandatory opponent, At least, that’s what Mauricio Suleiman, head of World Boxing CouncilWhich assured that the nicknamed Mexican Monster deserves a confrontation with the undisputed 168-pound world champion, despite the fact that he clearly has other rivals in his plans.

in conversation with pro boxing fanSuleiman explained Canelo should fight Benavidez this yearDespite the fact that it has been leaked that Jermall Charlo and Terence Crawford will be Álvarez Barragán’s opponents on scheduled dates in May and September.

Canelo vs. Benavidez: Will a fight happen?

let’s remember this David Benavidez is interim super middleweight championdivision in which Canelo Alvarez holds all the full titles, Although the WBC leader indicated that they would not be acting as the “promoter” to agree on the fight, it is clear that the intention is to give the people the fight they expect, with an opponent who is real. Saul’s reign will pose a threat.

,Benavidez will become mandatory this March, There’s a lot of speculation but Benavidez deserves that fight, he wants it and I hope it happens soon.Was declared the President of WBC.

“We are not promoters, we are part of the ecosystem and we allow promoters to do their thing. Benavidez will obviously defend his interim title (super middleweight) and Canelo will defend his title. This is a fight we all want to see, “I believe it will happen”He added.

Why doesn’t Canelo want to fight Benavidez?

last, Saul Alvarez downplays chances of fighting David Benavidez, arguing that he had no intention of competing with other Mexicans. Additionally, he has claimed that he is the boss of the division and the top box office attraction, so he has earned the right to fight “whoever he wants” whenever he decides.

In favor of benavidezHe and his colleagues have focused on drawing attention so that Canelo Alvarez accepts fight, Open challenges from the Mexican Monster and his father through the media have been increasingly frequent in recent days for the man from Guadalajara to expose his scepters.

“We hope that Benavidez, thanks to the interim title, will become an indispensable. Of course there is a lot of talking, confusion and excitement. we understand and We will do everything we can to make the best fight a reality, “We are (working) on ​​that process.”Suleiman mentioned a possible war.