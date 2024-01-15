Beyoncé is the first black #1 artist on the country charts… Hayden Panettiere pays tribute to her late brother…

Phil des Stars – All the celebrity news in “20 minutes”

21 February 2024

Salma Hayek celebrates her daughter-in-law Mathilde’s birthday

François-Henri Pinault and Dorothy Leperre’s daughter Mathilde celebrated her 23rd birthday with an adorable message from her mother-in-law Salma Hayek!

“Happy Birthday Tildy Tildy, we love you and are so proud of the woman you have become,” the star wrote. Frieda in the caption of a photo of him and the young girl on a boat.

François-Henri Pinault married Salma Hayek in 2009 and they have a daughter, Valentina. The Kering boss has two children with his first wife, Mathilde and Vincent. He is also the father of Augustin, who was born from his relationship with top model Linda Evangelista.

Hayden Panettiere pays tribute to her brother on the first anniversary of his death

Beyoncé is the first black artist to reach No. 1 on the country charts

Beyonce was successful in her move! The first song from his country album went straight to the top of the charts dedicated to this musical genre. an achievement for Texas HoldemBut also for the second title, 16 vehicles which peaked at number nine, while specific radio stations were extremely cautious upon its release.

Queen Bey never does things by halves, she even made history by becoming the first black woman to take first place in both Hot(…). Read more at 20 minutes

read this also:

Mariah Carey is no longer No. 1 on the charts with “All I Want for Christmas (Is You)”.

Beyoncé’s country songs receive warm reception on specialty radio stations in the United States

Gerard Piqué is fed up with Shakira fans…Madonna pays tribute to her late producer…