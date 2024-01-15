Bill Gates reveals the 4 stocks in which he has invested almost all his money

in this news

noble and charitable Bill Gates Created your investment portfolio, which is valued 42 billion dollarsjust focus your attention four major activities, These choices reflect his deep investment mindset and direct connection to his philanthropic mission. Its strategic vision moves beyond the pursuit of profits, toward sustainability and contributing to a more equitable world.

from its pioneer days Microsoft To his current position as the seventh-richest person in the world according to Forbes, Gates has demonstrated a continued commitment to innovation And this social responsibility, Now, its investment portfolio offers a unique window into how this technology titan manages its wealth and directs it toward companies that not only generate ReturnBut they also contribute to their vision of a more just and sustainable world.

1. Microsoft: 34%

Gates leads his portfolio with Microsoft, where he owns 34% of the shares, worth $14.3 billion. Significant growth resulted from the company’s transition to the cloud under the leadership of CEO Satya Nadella Microsoft Azure As the second largest cloud infrastructure provider in the last quarter of 2023.

Furthermore, Gates’ approach artificial intelligence And Microsoft’s strong dividend history underscores its confidence in the company’s long-term potential.

2. Berkshire Hathaway: 17%

warren buffett Shared philanthropic vision with Gates, donating shares of Berkshire Hathaway to the Gates Foundation. The portfolio of approximately 20 million shares, valued at $7.1 billion, highlights the diversification and stable cash flow provided by the company’s insurance businesses.

Berkshire Hathaway’s extraordinary ability to generate liquidity highlights its significant role in Gates’ investments and its continued potential, according to his recent letter to shareholders.

Friends: Bill Gates and Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett.

3. Canadian National Railway: 16%

Gates has demonstrated his appreciation for efficiency and stability by investing in Canadian National Railway. About 55 million shares worth $6.9 billion railway Company It represents not only an efficient means of transporting goods, but also a solid long-term investment.

The long operating history and significant barriers to entry add an element of stability to Gates’ portfolio, underpinning Balanced approach towards investing,

4. Waste Management: 15%

In a less traditional approach, Gates supports sustainability by investing waste management, With over 35 million shares worth $6.3 billion, waste management It is known not only for its constant demand, but also for its ability to extract gas from landfills for energy purposes.

Waste Management’s commitment to continued dividend growth, coupled with its innovative environmental approach, highlights its role as a strategic choice within Gates’s portfolio.

Common Ground: Dividends and Philanthropy

A unifying feature in Gates’ choice is his preference By dividend paying stocks, This smart approach allows it to finance its charitable activities without selling the underlying shares, generating dividend income of approximately $500 million in 2023.

Integrating these investments into his philanthropic approach demonstrates Gates’ unique insight into the balance financial success and significant contributions charitable causes,