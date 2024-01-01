Bills against dolphins need to answer three important questions

Buffalo could win the AFC East and clinch the second seed in the AL, or it could miss the postseason entirely, depending on what happens in Week 18

Orchard Park–A month and a half ago, this idea came buffalo bill they will compete AFC East At best, it seemed unlikely.

Sitting for 5-5 hours after a disaster denver broncos In week 10, head coach sean mcdermott Decided to fire offensive coordinator ken dorsey, Buffalo I had more questions than answers. That time, miami dolphins They were at 6-3.

somehow, Bills Despite having one of the toughest schedules in the league, they managed to win five of their next six. Now, the opportunity of all opportunities is in front of them: a chance to win the division for the fourth consecutive year and make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year.

The Bills offense is better with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, but that hasn’t always been the case this season. Michelle Leff/Getty Images

“We stuck together the whole season,” the safety said. jordan poyer, “…I mean, that’s been our motto for the last seven years. Our backs are against the wall, and we usually play better when our backs are against the wall.”

if they lose dolphin Sunday Night, Division Title AFC East And who will be the second seed in the conference? Buffalo,

if they stumble miamiso Buffalo should hope so jacksonville jaguars one of two pittsburgh steelers lose, or indianapolis colts And houston texans a tie between the binding Bills And dolphin It will also earn a postseason berth Buffalo,

If not for the flexibility of their six weeks, the American campaign Bills -The bar was characterized by upsets, head-scratching moments, close games and big wins, including a 48-20 victory. dolphin In week 4– it will be over.

Bills They come into this Week 18 matchup with an attack that is coming off a disappointing performance against new England Patriots, an example of the discrepancies that persist. At the same time Buffalo Heading into the biggest game of the season, where are the problems? What needs to be improved against dolphin, And what recent positives should continue?

Can the Bills find rhythm on offense?

Quarterback josh allen Faced pressure in the first half against Patriot, and it didn’t go well. The line that had seen five of its players start every game of the year suffered at times. He completed 0 of 6 passes under pressure, and 0 of 5 passes against the blitz, completing only seven passes overall in 20 attempts during the first two quarters.

At the end of the game, center mitch morse He shared that there were some misunderstandings on the field and then conversations started on the sidelines to discuss what was not working.

“When things aren’t going our way, it’s easy, like I said before, to feel like the world is falling on you, but we have good coaches and good kids who really just need each other. To look behind one’s back, to talk outside,” exposed Clasp, “And then when you’re able to do that, communication flows more easily.”

Allen — who did not have a touchdown pass for the first time this season — described himself as “out” early in the game, saying he couldn’t find a rhythm. Allen He completed 5 of 13 passes of 10 or more yards in the air against Patriot, He has completed 49.7 percent of his passes so far this season, his lowest percentage since 2019. interim offensive coordinator joe brady stated the need to install Allen In rhythm, an improvement that should also come from the play command.

“Just finding a way to calm his legs and get him into a rhythm, which also depends on me and making sure he’s comfortable when he’s out there,” he admitted. Brady, “And, I think I’m so confident that I don’t have a problem with it. I know we’ll be able to figure it out.”

Dropped passes and lack of communication with receivers were also factors against new England, Bills He dropped three balls in the game and 16 of his 24 balls have come since Week 10.

“I think the first two quarters we struggled with some fundamental issues … just throwing and catching,” he said. mcdermott, “…We had some penalties that were hurting us and hurting us and the whole team – blocks, catches, you know, getting out of blocks, hitting us with penalties – and that’s where I’m most focused on improving. Those are the areas to focus on.”

Unnatural issues prevented in red zone Buffalo Establishing a significant lead despite four takeaways, including an interception returned for a touchdown courtesy of a cornerback Rasul Douglas, Bills They finished 2 of 5 in the red zone despite coming into the game leading the league with a 67.3 red zone touchdown percentage (a total that includes taking a knee on the final drive).

Bills Were unable to run the ball in the second half, and this unit has shown the ability to adjust under Brady, It will be important to continue this in the future. Probably, got 31 points Bills in the first half against dolphin He may not see repeats in Week 4, but efficiency with that version of the offense should be the goal.

How involved will Stefon Diggs be?

digs is the best receiver of Bills, and by a considerable margin; However, he has not enjoyed a game of at least 100 yards receiving since Week 6, and he now has four games without a touchdown or 50 yards receiving.

Although digs There hasn’t been as much focus on offense since the coordinator change, his snap percentage has actually increased versus Patriotcompared to previous weeks (compared to 66.2 percent). new England compared to 59.6 percent los angeles chargers And 44.6 percent, the worst mark of his career, in a game dominated against the running backs. dallas cowboys,

mcdermott He said Diggs’ inconsistent play was not a function of physical issues with the receiver.

“I mean, medically, as far as I know, there has been no impact on him and the communication I have received from (the head athletic trainer). Nate ,Bresque) …regarding that,” he shared mcdermott, “And it’s just Passion Studying your readings and progress, and making sure we are progressing appropriately.”

Brady He said that some voting figures digs They are caused by giving the receiver too few free plays, or designing plays without him getting on the field, and the lack of production is also related to the increase in the running game and opponents’ focus on stopping him.

“There are times throughout the week where there are times where we can give him a day off,” he admitted. Brady, “But, in critical situations, third down… obviously we want it on the field.”

Brady accepted where three plays digs were not on the playing field against PatriotIt was designed as part of the play.

“The intention was steve Was on the field. when he is not in the field Passion Trust whoever is in position to make plays.”

Brady He also said that he has changed his plays as he sees them. digs To breathe air on the field during the game, or if he is informed from the box digs will not be on the field for the next play, and there have been other occasions when the play has already been called, and the offense executes it with other elements.

“Sometimes you have to trust the kids who are there,” he said. Brady,

The reality is that when digs He’s not out for any games that require him to be on the field, which impacts the offense. No other receiver on the roster draws attention digsAnd replacing him in plays designed for him doesn’t necessarily work.

offensive of Bills it’s better when digs And Allen They’re also on the same page, and the primary wide receiver is on the field. defeat the dolphin And achieving success in the postseason will come with better production. digs,

Can the Bills’ defense maintain its momentum?

Is there anything else the defense can do? Bills To finish the game a little earlier? Yes, and that’s been the case throughout the season, with exciting results against chargers As the best example. But, this seems to be the unit headed in the right direction at the right time. douglas He has been a great contribution after reaching a trade before the deadline. in eight meetings with BillsHas four interceptions, including two against PatriotAnd the aforementioned interception return score, eight passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one sack, and 29 tackles.

initial defensive tackle, da quan jonesThe tackle is back after being on injured reserve due to a pectoral problem suffered in Week 5, which is great news for the defensive tackle. ed oliverJoe is having the best year of his career in his fifth season, thanks to his 9.5 sacks (previous career high). oliver Was five, imposed in 2019).

in the last six meetings philadelphia eagles He was the only one who was able to score more than 22 points against this defense. From Week 13, the defensive unit of Buffalo One touchdown is allowed through the air.

He confessed, “For probably four weeks now, we’ve just been playing like, ‘Bro, we’re really the best,’ and I think we all think we’re the best.” douglas, “So, it’s like every time we go out there, every series, every play, we communicate, we talk and we tell each other, ‘Hey, you’re the best, brother.’ “

This is the mentality that will help the unit in a win or win situation against explosives dolphin,