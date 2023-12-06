“Like the phoenix, Notre-Dame de Paris rises from its ashes”

“When I was a child in Mexico, I heard about the legendary beauty of Notre-Dame de Paris and I dreamed that one day I would be able to contemplateIn a voice note recorded for France Inter 13/14, Mexican actress Salma Hayek-Pinault talks about what the cathedral represents in her eyes, which was partially destroyed by fire in 2019. “As a teenager, I was lucky enough to contemplate her beauty. How could I have imagined then that one day I would play Esmeralda in an adaptation of Notre-Dame de Paris (1997, editor’s note) , I never thought I would fall in love with a French man and start a family in Paris.”The actress and producer continues to marry billionaire François-Henri Pinault in 2009.

“Notre-Dame is stronger than ever”

After a fire destroyed the building on April 15, 2019, 846,000 million euros were raised to rebuild the cathedral. 340,000 donors from 150 countries responded. Which includes the Pinault family. “It’s very moving to see how quickly people around the world came together because they refused to see this historic treasure disappear.”Says Salma Hayek-Pinault. “Today, like the phoenix, Notre-Dame is reborn from her ashes.”

Since the fire, 500 fellows and artisans have worked daily to rebuild and restore the site. The cathedral will be reopened to the public by the end of 2024. “Thanks to the collective passion, the artisans, those who provided financial support, everyone who participated in the restoration of the cathedral, Notre Dame is stronger than ever, because it added to its history the unique bond that was created by so many people among”The actress concluded.

