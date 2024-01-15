BLACKPINK’s Lisa photographed with Taylor Swift in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines – Thousands of Taylor Swifts flocked to Singapore to see the only Southeast Asian stop of the award-winning singer-songwriter’s Eras tour, which also featured Korean girl group Blackpink’s Lisa.

The Thai rapper and singer was among the lucky few who got the chance to see Taylor perform during one of his six nights at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Lisa – whose full name is Lalisa Manoban – was also lucky enough to snap a photo with Taylor, who recorded the moment on her Instagram account.

“Had so much fun on The Eraz Tour! Amazing performance Taylor,” Lisa captioned the post.

As is Swifties tradition throughout the tour, Lisa also exchanged friendship bracelets with many of Taylor’s fans.

Lisa’s BLACKPINK co-worker Rosé watched Taylor perform in Tokyo last month, before Taylor immediately flew to the United States to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce win the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Also seen in the Singapore crowd was “Saltburn” actor Barry Keoghan, who was there to support his girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter, who is Taylor’s opening act on this leg of the tour.

Local celebrities who flew in to see Taylor in Singapore include Kylie Padilla, Dr. Vicki Bello, Kim Domingo, sisters Toni and Alex Gonzaga and drag queen Taylor Sheesh.

Following the revelation that Singapore paid a grant to ensure that it would be the only stop in Southeast Asia to host the four-time Grammy winner for Album of the Year, Taylor’s concerts in Singapore were canceled. Are a hot topic currently.

Singapore’s Culture Minister Edwin Tong said the size of the grant was not as large as had been estimated online, however, he did not provide specifics for commercial confidentiality reasons.

Congressman Joey Salceda criticized Singapore, saying it was like “what good neighbors do”.

