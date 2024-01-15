Bloody weekend in Ecuador: 137 murders during Easter holidays

The police deployment could not prevent more than a hundred deaths from being recorded during the Easter holidays. (Reuters/Santiago Arcos)

(from Quito, Ecuador) – The 17,861 operations across the countryExecuted between 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 28 and 6:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, and 52,622 uniformed Being deployed throughout the country did not prevent the Easter holidays from being registered in Ecuador 137 violent deaths, Despite the scandalous numbers and recorded massacres, especially in Guayaquil And puerto lopezPolice officials assured that murders had decreased by 26% during the 18 weeks of President Daniel Ngoboa’s government.

On Monday night, and again at the insistence of many Ecuadorian journalists, the police presented a bulletin with consolidated data on the violence that occurred last weekend: “The number of intentional homicides during the holiday week of 2024 is 137, compared to 167 during the same period in 2023., However, during the Greater Week holidays in 2023, 13 murders occurredas he recalled Time From Ecuador. The police were asked to specify this information, but received no response.

“During these days of rest, various violent attacks with serious meaning occurred, where the Ecuadorian National Police and investigation teams took immediate action. “The people arrested are classified as suspects, evidence and clues will help in this fight against crime and, above all, prevent these violent acts from going unpunished,” the statement said.

Interior Minister Monica Palnesia told first fruits He: “We cannot talk about failed prevention because of the violent weekend, This follows questions that opinion actors have on the Fenix ​​plan, as revealed by Noboa’s security strategy.

The police have already arrested the suspects of this murder. (Ecuador EFE/Mauricio Torres)



During a recent festive period, a massacre was recorded in Guayasmo Sur in Guayaquil, where a According to updated police information, the death toll has increased from 8 to 9. The number of injured remains at 10. Only one of them had a criminal record. The Guasmo tragedy occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, March 30, 2024, at the Mariucci Febres Cordero cooperative. In a street of the sector, where a group of people were enjoying the game of Equavolley, suddenly people sitting in a vehicle attacked them with bullets. Police have clarified that the incident did not take place on the playground, as initially speculated, but in a street where people from the cooperative and other areas often gather for recreational activities. Some victims did not live in the co-operative society.

There was firing in the sector on Sunday night fortin Increased concern about security in Guayaquil. Tragic Balance: It Was Three people died and three others were injured, According to Ecuador’s Interior Ministry report, the shooting occurred at approximately 8:00 pm local time, when several men on motorcycles opened fire on a group of individuals on the street. The violent confrontation has left the city in a state of shock, and authorities are mobilizing resources to investigate and capture those responsible.

These bloody incidents further increase Massacre of tourists in Puerto Lopez, in Manabi, where five of eleven tourists were kidnapped and murdered. According to the police, the crime occurred due to “confusion” between criminal gangs.

A few weeks before the popular consultation, promoted by Noboa, the government attributes the increase in violence as a political reaction against the referendum that includes the possibility of extraditing people from Ecuador to Ecuador. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

President Daniel Noboa, indicating the violence that has arisen these days, has said, “It is a sign that narcoterrorism and its allies are looking for a place to scare us, but they will not succeed.” My solidarity with the families who have been victims of the violence of terrorists intent on destroying our country, Noboa has been questioned by social media users because, despite the increase in violence, he and his family spent a beach holiday with their security escort.

The police admitted thatThe number of violent deaths did not fall to expected levels., However, in official communications, the authorities have highlighted that: “On these days citizens were able to observe the presence of members of the National Police and Armed Forces in various cities of the country and at church gatherings, where citizens collectively Used to participate.” “It presented no news.”