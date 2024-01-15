Salma Hayek, in bikini: she revealed her dream body during her vacation in Mexico

Salma Hayek is enjoying her vacation! three days ago, Actress Shared a photo of himself on his Instagram account, without revealing his location. “where am I?” Tomorrow I will give you more clues…” He wrote in the caption. In the photo we can see him sitting inside a cave, with his phone in his hand. But the pretty brunette didn’t provide any more details, leaving the mystery in limbo…

But nothing can escape its customers. He tried to find the right answer: “You are definitely in a canoe from Cancún”, “In my beautiful Yucatan”, “This Cenote Papacal in Acacon looks like the entrance to heaven”, “An African country or South America”Can we read in the comments.

Salma Hayek is having fun in the water in an orange bikini

But where is it actually? This Wednesday, March 27, Salma Hayek shared a new photo of herself on her social networks. And this time, we were finally able to discover the destination. Mexican-American-Lebanese director enjoys luxury a cenote in mexico, “#vivemexico” He wrote under his publication.

The 56-year-old actress is taking a bath in the clear, turquoise water. she is wearing a swimsuit two orange slices Jo reveals the shadow of her dreams and allows herself to float on her back, head tilted back. Diving into one’s own bubble. A timeless place that is unanimously appreciated. “How wonderful you are in Mexico, I hope you have a great time”, “I love these Mexican cenotes”Or “The Cenotes of Mexico, a Beauty”his fans wrote in the comments.

