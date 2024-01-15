“You need help”

2024-04-02



There are players whose career collapses when they step into a big team. calvin phillips after passing through leeds united To Manchester City for 50 million euros.

pep guardiola He saw him as a good player for his team, but he only played six games. Then he dropped him from the team and sent him out on loan last January West Ham,

However, his performance in the London team is not as per expectations, kelvin He struggles to recapture the best version of himself, but makes mistakes that continue to be upsetting for Hammers fans.

Actually, the coach of West Ham, davis moyesHe had to be defended at a press conference because he had given away a “stupid” penalty in the last game against Newcastle when his team was winning.

“Calvin is human and can make mistakes in difficult times. Now you need our support and help“We will support him and assist him in every way we can,” Moyes announced at the press conference ahead of his team’s Premier League match at home against Tottenham this Tuesday.