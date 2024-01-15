The Faculty of Medicine subway station reopened and a station on Line B will close on Wednesday

Faculty of Medicine station, renovated – Credit: @Enrique García Medina

it reopened today Faculty of Medicine Station Of Line D, which was closed since January 8. Although Line The stop, which connects Congreso de Tucumán and Catedral stations, began operation on March 7, and continues to be disrupted. works infrastructure According to the Buenos Aires government, related to the “modernization and enhancement of facilities”.

Remodeling sought Improve infrastructure and travel experience of more than 17,500 users use it dailyAccording to sources from Subterraneos de Buenos Aires SE (SBASE).

Work included waterproofing work, painting, improvements to the floors and ironwork, new lighting, rearrangement of electrical wiring, adaptation of signage and new furniture on the stage, such as benches, baskets and ischial supports.

“We are very pleased to reopen this completely renovated station Students will benefit first from this, The Faculty of Medicine joins the five other stations that we value and we are going to continue this plan to continue improving the metro for all those who choose it as a means of transportation,” he said . javier ibanezPresident of Subterraneos de Buenos Aires.

For more than two months, “Modernization work of signaling system at stations” And “replacement of transformation machines, They seek to improve operations and provide greater regularity to service through a new communication-based train control system (cbtc), which works through communication between formations, accurately determining the location of trains and controlling the speed of movement.

The station, which had a new air conditioning and signal system installed even before its closure, joins those that have already been reinstalled after the renovation: Castro Barros and Acoyte, line a, San Martin, K line c, Bullness, of line d, And Jujuy, from line e, At the same time, nine stations were also improved. premeterDenoted by SBASE.

For this 2024 Prolonged closures are not expected on any other subway lines.As happened with D for two months. The works scheduled to enhance facilities providing continuity to the renewal plan will limit disruptions at some stations.

Remodeling work included waterproofing, painting, flooring improvements, and blacksmithing.

As part of a wider station renovation plan, next wednesday 3rd april Pasteur-AMIA station on Line B will be closedName changed in 2015.

According to SBASE, survey and removal work has already started there. And progress will be made with the same work that was done on other lines.

In December, the city government launched public tender No. 235 to improve the station. The comprehensive plan, unveiled in October with a budget of $791,149,025.89, plans to waterproof walls and roofs, improve passenger access, lobbies, platforms, roads and artistic interventions unveiled with the name change, as well as other reconstruction works . As to the basis of this legal move, it has been indicated that it will require four and a half months of work, of which two and a half months it will be closed to the public.

Pasteur Amiya station on subway line B is about to be expanded. actual state. – Credit: @Hernán Zenteno

Besides, The restoration will include murals dedicated to the memory of the attack, Artistic intervention will be given importance: frescoes will be restored, progress will be made in changing the plots and repairing the totem and the interpretation centre, whose curation will be carried out in conjunction with Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA). “La Memoria” by Miguel Rep, based on a song by Leon Geico, and what Maitena, Buenos Aires Stancil, Korn and Fontanarosa did are the most influential.