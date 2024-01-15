Dogecoin: Are Traders Waiting for Elon Musk to Save Memecoin?

The price of Dogecoin has increased due to the influence of Elon Musk.

DOGE has retained its relevance amid the market decline.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was no exception to the broader market bearishness, as its price declined by 11%. Although now I am a big name in the industry,Initially, the token was dismissed as a joke.

Dogecoin gained momentum after support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Notably, Musk’s comments on April Fool’s Day last year drove Dogecoin to new highs.

Looking at Musk’s pattern, KaleoAn anonymous crypto analyst said,

“Last year, Elon waited until a few days after April Fool’s Day to change the logo from X to DOGE…before implementing it again.”

This highlights the anticipation surrounding Musk’s involvement and its potential impact on DOGE price dynamics.

Elon Musk’s all-time favorite

Similar increases in DOGE value previously occurred in December 2021 and January 2022, when Musk tweeted that Tesla was considering purchasing goods with Dogecoin, later confirming the plans.

With Dogecoin becoming people’s new favorite among altcoins, renowned crypto analyst ali martinez The potential for price growth in DOGE is highlighted. he saw,

“I feel like my fellow Degens are distracted by the shiny new memecoin, but Dogecoin is still the most important altcoin in the space.”

he adds,

“From a technical perspective, DOGE appears to be mirroring the 2018-2021 pattern. If so, $DOGE could be at the beginning of a huge parabolic uptrend!

This highlights that in the past month, the cryptocurrency has seen a remarkable increase of 200%, almost doubling its value.

join the fight, @CharlieLuck9 gross,

“Dogecoin to the Moon.”

What’s next for DOGE?

In April 2022, the disclosure of Elon Musk’s investment in Twitter, where he controlled 9.2% of the shares, caused Dogecoin to rise by 20%. Later, when it became known that Musk intended to buy Twitter for $44 billion, the price of Dogecoin rose another round.

Today, Dogecoin’s performance is under scrutiny amid growing interest in new meme currencies. Despite its recent decline, DOGE is up more than 125% since the beginning of 2024 and has seen a 42.6% gain over the past 30 days.

Therefore, the dog-themed Memecoin maintains its relevance in the cryptocurrency market, attracting investors and observers alike.

