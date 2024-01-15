A foreigner was stabbed in Santiago de Cuba on Monday night Everything indicates that the motive was robbery.

The incident occurred around Aguilera and Peralejo streets, where The victim was on a motorcycle with a girl.

This news was announced by an independent journalist yosmani myetta labrada on its Facebook wall, which indicated that the person was rescued at the Asgen Santiago command post, where the police were informed.

He said, “First reports indicate that he was attacked by several people, possibly to steal his motorcycle, which has not yet been confirmed, as the area has been tightly cordoned off by the National Police and they have taken pictures from several people. Requested to take.”

Mayeta shared pictures The clothes of the person who has been attacked in which blood is seen,

Several residents of the area reported the incident in the publication.

One of them was Lucy Urrutia, who was at the Saturnino Lora Provincial Hospital when the patrol arrived with victim 644.

“The citizen bathed in blood was still conscious; moreover, he came with a girl. Attention was drawn to him immediately, thank God, and by 3:00 in the morning, at which time I left the place. He It was fine inside, obviously the surgery happened quickly,” he explained.

“He underwent surgery at the provincial hospital and was alive as of 7:39 a.m.,” said Felix Claro.

Thalia Soler Miquel said the stabbing occurred around the corner from her home, where there is a bakery, and left a “puddle” of blood at the site.

“I passed by there early in the morning and I didn’t even realize I stepped on blood,” said Internet user Milla Larrea. He said, “As they say, they stole his motorcycle and apparently it is true that he was driving a motorcycle, because the police marked the zig-zags of the motorcycle with chalk on the road.”