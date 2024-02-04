After Oscar-winning Poor Creatures, Emma Stone joins Willem Dafoe for director’s next film

As they often say, you don’t change a winning team. Just a few months after the release of Poor Things (in the original version) and a few weeks after the film’s Oscar nomination, the director revealed his new project to us. In addition to actor Willem Dafoe, we were able to see Emma Stone’s face in the first trailer, and that’s only a good sign!

For Kinds of Kindness, the director renews his faith in his Oscar-winning lead actress

When it comes to cinema, The year 2024 collides with the release of an actual cinematic UFO from the mind of director Yorgos Lanthimos, namely poor things, This is how we felt from the first snippet of the trailer A new gem from the filmmaker behind La Favorite and The Lobster Had the potential to be an Oscar contender. And that’s exactly what has happened since then The feature film offered Emma Stone her second Best Actress nod.was honored in this category for his performance in the film La la Land In 2017.

Beyond this prestigious award, Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest creation left this grand ceremony with more than one trophy. As it happens, The work of the director and his teams was honored with four awards., including the best sets and artistic direction, best costumes, and best makeup and hair styling. In short, it was a resounding artistic success on many points and its director is already in the early stages of repeating this success with the film types of kindness, To keep everything in his favor, Yorgos Lanthimos decided to trust his characters again, including Emma Stone.

We take (almost) the same and start again: Yorgos Lanthimos’ next film wants to be just as much of a hit as Poor Things!

few days back, first trailer of the film types of kindness The curtain has been unveiled on a new collaboration between Yorgos Lanthimos and the Willem Dafoe/Emma Stone duo., In addition to these two big names in cinema, we also get a lot of famous faces that make up the five-star cast of this film: Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn and Mamoudou Athie. Actually, on paper, types of kindness Looks particularly attractive, and we’ll have the opportunity to form an opinion soon as the film is expected to arrive in the United States on June 21st, at least.

Compared to poor creatures ,poor thingsin the original version), types of kindness It is a very different project. This is not the full movie yet An anthology that will compile three different stories in which actors play a certain role that is different each time, From what we know, at the moment and thanks to the synopsis, the film will tell us in the form of a triptych, the stories of a man who tries to get his life back, a police officer who suddenly becomes worried after seeing the death of his wife. The return of someone who had disappeared into the sea some time ago, and the return of a determined woman who was looking for a chosen one who was to become a singular spiritual leader. In short, another story that smacks of Yorgos Lanthimos!