Blue Cross vs Santos Laguna for Match Day 11 of Clausura 2024

Cruz Azul faces Santos Laguna tonightIn a match corresponding to match day 11 Completion 2024, machine, which will try to remain in first place in classificationLa Laguna will face a team that will be significantly depleted in the duel.

while leading the team martin anselmi Barring the well-known absence of Toro Fernandez due to injury, the team he takes charge of has a perfect squad Ignacio Ambriz reports Defeat of six footballersfrom them Harold PreciadoThe Colombian scorer who was temporarily suspended after giving Positive in anti-doping test,

Follow Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna live