Blue Cross vs Santos Laguna for Match Day 11 of Clausura 2024

Liga MX

Cruz Azul will face Santos Laguna tonight in matchday 11 of the MX League’s Clausura 2024.

Blue Cross vs Santos Laguna | Completion 2024
Cruz Azul faces Santos Laguna tonightIn a match corresponding to match day 11 Completion 2024, machine, which will try to remain in first place in classificationLa Laguna will face a team that will be significantly depleted in the duel.

while leading the team martin anselmi Barring the well-known absence of Toro Fernandez due to injury, the team he takes charge of has a perfect squad Ignacio Ambriz reports Defeat of six footballersfrom them Harold PreciadoThe Colombian scorer who was temporarily suspended after giving Positive in anti-doping test,

