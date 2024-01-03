Bob Mackie talks to us about the old dress worn by Miley Cyrus at the Grammys

if old clothes bob mackie Increasingly becoming Hollywood’s most sought-after masterpieces, they are not easy to obtain. And Joe McFate To explain: “It’s not because of snobbery, it’s just that our records are very specific. In the past, all parts of BOB were personalized, hence their absence in stores. The garment must be the right size and perform as well as possible.” The designer’s dresses are so coveted that stars buy them on resale sites or even ask other celebrities to lend them, like this time when pink borrowed a pink feather dress from Dear For the American Music Awards in 2022.

Where are all the valuable archive pieces? bob mackie , Good luck finding out: his dramatic works are carefully preserved in a top-secret (and air-conditioned) location somewhere in California. “All beaded dresses are laid flat. As for the larger ball gowns, some have been hung up because they are too large for storage,” revealed Joe McFate, Both men joke about what would happen if the address gets leaked. “Drag queens will come and bang down our doors!”, smiles Joe McFate,

In the future, we can expect stars to continue bringing prom dresses to life. bob mackie On the red carpet, when the time and place are right (the 2024 Met Gala, perhaps?) In the meantime, fans of the great designer will have reason to console themselves: his career will soon be the subject of a new documentary. name like Tom Ford, Cher, Carol Burnett And RuPaul Will be seen in the film. “It’s not just a tribute to his work, it’s the story of his life,” explains Joe McFate, “There are heartbreaking and touching moments in his life that many people overlook.” Enough to arouse our curiosity.

