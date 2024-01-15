Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still not divorced but they are (finally) seeing the end of the tunnel

Separated since late summer 2016, brad pitt And Angelina Jolie Still haven’t finalized their divorce. but to believe us weekly, they are finally on the right track! According to the magazine, after months of difficult negotiations, Hollywood’s most glamorous former couple have finally found a consensus and filed the latest financial documents.

“Brad just wants to move on with his life, and this final step symbolizes a relief and a definitive end to their relationship.”, a close friend of the actor told. The same source indicates that Angelina Jolie will retain primary custody of him three children The couple are still minors: Shiloh (who will turn 18 in May) and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15. An arrangement that does not bring “happiness” to the actor, because he wants to spend more time with his offspring, “He would like their relationship to be stronger”, But since his ex-wife wanted full custody, it’s still a win.

Brad Pitt is in a hurry to turn the pages

A divorce that could allow Brad Pitt to turn the page and think about his future with her ines de ramon, Because she has also recently been officially divorced from Paul Wesley. “A lot of Brad’s friends have met Ines and think she’s great because she lets him be himselfa friend of the couple said. They are both ready to commit more to their relationship. Brad and Ines met each other’s families and everyone got along great. Ines has become really close to Brad’s mother. He is closer to Angelina than ever. Collide !

However, the conflict between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is not completely over. This is the domain since 2021 Chateau Miraval Which is at the center of a long legal battle between the two stars. At first, they kept it at 60 (for Brad) / 40 (for Angelina). When they married in 2014, the actor gave 10% of his shares to his wife, so that they became equal. But in 2021, without warning the actor and contrary to his promise, he sold these shares to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group owned by a Russian oligarch, Yuri Scheffler. So Brad Pitt hopes to get his 10% back to maintain control over the property. And for now, justice is leaning in his favor even as the process continues…

read this also: