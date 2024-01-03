Burlington opens new stores in these cities: dates and locations

Burlington opens new storesInauguration ribbons will be cut for at least six branches in different regions of the country in the coming days. USA.

related news

What is Burlington?

Burlington is an American discount department store retailer with more than a thousand stores in 40 states and Puerto Rico, with its corporate headquarters located in Burlington Township, New Jersey, In 2007, it was acquired by Bain Capital in a transaction and in 2008, Tom Kingsbury became chairman and CEO.

Where and when will Burlington open new stores?

The six stores opening in the next days are located in the states of Texas, North Carolina and Illinois; Three will be inaugurated on February 16 and the other three will be inaugurated on February 16 23rd of this month, Here are the exact dates for each state.

February 16, 2024 – Aberdeen, North Carolina

February 16, 2024 – Melrose Park, Illinois

February 16, 2024 – Morehead City, North Carolina

February 23, 2024 – Denton, Texas

February 23, 2024 – Longview, Texas

February 23, 2024 – Waco, Texas

The dates were published on their official site, where they publish products, sales, offers and promotions daily.

What you need to know if you’re going shopping in Burlington

Burlington is an outlet type storeIn this you will find offers or sales throughout the store, with each item priced lower than The store of origin of each brand. There you can find a wide variety of clothes, shoes, purses and bags, suitcases, home goods, toys, jewelry, perfumes, electronics and many other things.