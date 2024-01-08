“Can he get the ring first?”

Hailee Steinfeld stunned as she walked the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday. She was without Josh Allen as he landed in Miami at the same time as the awards ceremony. However, the Buffalo Bills quarterback was mentioned plenty.

While speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Steinfeld was asked about the ring she was wearing. Although the ring was on her right hand, there were suggestions that she and Allen were engaged. She immediately insisted that the ring was just a beautiful accessory and nothing more.

“No particular reason, except I thought it was really cute.”

Fans on social media were also quick to dismiss the possibility of the couple getting engaged. Buffalo Bills fans said any thoughts about marriage should come after the playoffs. Others said that Allen would have to win a Super Bowl ring before he could get an engagement ring.

When did Hailee Steinfeld start dating?

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen first sparked relationship rumors in May 2023, right after it was revealed that the Buffalo Bills quarterback was newly single. Steinfeld and Allen were seen going out to dinner in New York City a few times in late May.

In June 2023, a source confirmed to People magazine that the couple had been seeing each other for a few weeks. They were then seen together again throughout the summer.

In August 2023, Allen was asked about his new relationship while appearing on “Pardon My Take”. Allen said that the extra media attention regarding her new relationship was out of her comfort zone.

“The fact that someone cares about this still blows my mind.”

While the couple tries to keep their relationship private, Steinfeld has been spotted at several Buffalo Bills home games during the 2023 NFL season. Steinfeld was also seen shopping for Buffalo Bills gear with Allen’s mother in Buffalo in October.

Steinfeld was recently spotted in New York City wearing a Buffalo Bills hat, showing support for Josh Allen. As the Buffalo Bills prepare for a playoff run, fans will be eager to see if Steinfeld is in attendance to cheer them on.



