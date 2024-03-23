Canada advances to Copa America with win over Trinidad and Tobago

The Canadian team became the fifth from CONCACAF to advance to Copa America 2024 after defeating Trinidad and Tobago 2-0.

The Canadians defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2-0 in the first play-off or “play-in” of the Concacaf Nations League this Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, a suburb north of Dallas.

Front syl larin He scored the goal that sent his country into the Copa America, thanks to a great individual maneuver inside the area, before firing past the Trinidad goalkeeper in the 61st minute.

Trinidad and Tobago paid to field an entirely defensive team with very little offensive desire, and this never really changed.

Some of Trinidad’s approaches had more to do with counterattacking and carelessness on the part of the ‘Maple Leaf’ defense than actual intent to cause offense. The few chances they had were wasted due to poor quality in one-on-one confrontations or a lack of shots on goal.

Canada won the match with its second goal. jacob schaffelberg Already in stoppage time (91′) and when it always seemed there was more chance of the score going up the Caribbean would be able to level the game.

Canadian team will be included group a Copa America, with the champion argentina, peru And chili, The tournament begins on June 20 and also includes Mexico, usa, panama And Jamaica As representative of Concacaf.