Caribbean Series will immortalize 4 players in the Hall of Fame

caribbean series Every day it is getting more interesting, beyond everything it has been a really great performance. Not only in terms of sport, but also culture was present. So much so that they were able to present concerts associated with the festival. All of this helped break stadium attendance records during such celebrations. figure increased 35,972 viewersTruly an amazing addition.

Related to this was the level of play and the dedication of the athletes. who took advantage of the climax that was preferred Iondipo Park To protect your shirt. Once Day 6 is over, the rivalry at the top of the table is notable Venezuela and Panama, Who are tied for first place and watch the team follow them very closely Dominican Republic, On the other hand, the news that has come out caribbean series It relates to another matter for this date.

Caribbean Series will offer four places in the Hall of Fame

it was my own Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation The person in charge of announcing the event. instead, The Latin press echoed the news that implicated Four Caribbean players, One for each country. The people chosen by each nation were the following: Francisco Campos (Mexico) And Julian Tavares (Dominican Republic), both pitchers. apart from gardeners Jesus Feliciano (Puerto Rico) And Cesar Tovar (Venezuela).

The ceremony will take place at the same celebration Miami 2024 is the 66th edition of the Caribbean Series. Next Thursday, February 8, has been designated to promote this event. In this way players will become immortal inside Caribbean Series Hall of Fame, Awards for outstanding participation in prestigious events on several occasions.