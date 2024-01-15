Checo Perez third in final free practice in Jeddah

Checo has completed the tuning of his Red Bull and now it’s time to compete for a good starting position in Jeddah

red Bull Showed his strength in the last practice session of saudi arabia grand prix with Mexican third place check perez And the first place of the three-time champion max verstappen,

Checo arrived on the track 19 minutes after the start of the session and the man from Guadalajara did so with soft tyres, so from the first moment he looked for fast laps on the stopwatch and placed himself in first place.

Sergio began marking the sections in green and purple and at the end of the first lap he achieved a time of 1:29.562, moving him further into first place. george russell,

Sergio Pérez during third free practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

again ferrari The man from Guadalajara lowered his record to 1:29.532, although his performance was a far cry from Verstappen, who finished first with a 1:28.412, a lead of 1,120 seconds over his teammate. with.

Checo began to be displaced by drivers like Leclerc, fernando alonsoeven danish kevin magnussenWho gave something to talk about by going to the teams leading the session.

The proceedings came to a halt with 17 minutes left in the session. Chinese guanyu zhoulost control kick the sauber And the TEC Pro hit the barrier sideways.

Activities were halted for about 10 minutes, leaving everyone with less than five minutes to find two laps to make final adjustments for qualifying.

check perez He went out on the last lap on soft rubber, a decision taken by all the teams. He faced traffic for a few moments on his last lap, but still managed to finish third with a time of 1:29.906. max verstappen .494 on the tenths. went to second place Charles Leclerc,

check perez He will be looking for his third consecutive win at that circuit after finishing first in the last two editions.