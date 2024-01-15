Chicago Cubs sign Venezuelan David Peralta

last season of mlb It wasn’t bad for it chicago cubsHowever, they failed to reach the post-season. With 83 wins and 79 losses, they were second in the Central Division of the National League, overtaken only by milwaukee brewers (92-70).

During the regular season, who led david ross He got a significant plus in his hitting, finishing in the top five in the National League in several areas. For example, he finished fifth in average (.254), third in OBP (.330), fourth in slugging (.421), fourth in stolen bases (140), and third in runs scored (819).

However, for 2024 they have lost some important players such as cody bellinger, The outfielder was the leader in batting average within the Chicago Cubs with .307, co-leader in RBI with 97 and co-leader in home runs with 26. This left a significant void at outfielder that the Chicago Cubs must try to fill as best they can.

Chicago Cubs add probable outfielder and designated hitter

However, there is still an offseason to strengthen the team, chicago cubs This Monday a contract was signed with a player who can fill some needs during the season. We talk about Venezuelan outfielders and designated hitters david peraltaWho according to sources agreed with the group.

“Free agent outfielder David Peralta and the Chicago Cubs have reached a contractual agreement,” according to sources familiar with the agreement., informed of Journalist Robert Murray in his social networks mark feinsand Revealed a peculiarity of his treatment. David Peralta signed a non-roster contract with the Cubs, according to source. “OF/DH should be in the mix for at-bats.”, Detailed,

A few minutes later, same situation Murray Another contract operation is explained in detail in chicago cubs, Free agent first baseman Dom Smith and the Cubs have agreed to terms on a minor league contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. The settlement, including incentives, could reach a maximum of $3.5 million., told The Insider Similarly, Murray recalled that Smith had surgery in early January and should be ready by the end of the year. spring training,

Despite these additions, Bob Nightingale mentions it in his X account. chicago cubs Still planning to sign Cody Bellinger. “(The team) would still like to sign Cody Bellinger, but in the meantime they are signing veteran outfielders to minor league deals”, wrote,

Venezuela david peralta, he may have seen his best years pass, but he has a good glove and bat. In a decade in MLB, a Silver Slugger in 2018 and a Gold Glove in 2019 stand out. with last year los angeles dodgers He hit .259/.294/.381 and had 102 hits in 133 games, only seven of which were home runs and he drove in 55.

for its part, dom smith He spent six seasons with the New York Mets and his last season with the Washington Nationals. At the end of the season, he hit .254/.326/.366 with 134 hits in 153 at-bats, including 12 home runs and 46 RBI.