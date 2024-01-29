Chihuahuas prefer bottled water…and expensive

Chihuahua, Chih.- While the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board recovers cents for each liter of water supplied to Chihuahuas, they cost as much as 19 pesos per liter in stores and up to one peso when filling bottles in some stores.

Based on the 2023 rate, which will also apply in 2024, the price per liter is 0.19 cents, or Rs 19.56 per cubic metre.

Chihuahua families pay an average of 320 to 700 pesos per month for the service, with an estimated cost of 1 peso per liter, excluding additional budget for filling the jug.

In visits made to various convenience stores, bottled water fetches from 19 pesos to 30 pesos per liter, with a few exceptions when purchased in five and ten liter containers, the cost ranges from 30 to 30 pesos. 50 pesos.

According to the National Household Income and Expenditure Survey (ENIGH), 2.5 million Mexican households lack drinking water, forcing them to seek other alternatives.

The average monthly expense for water service in Mexican households is $139 per cubic meter. This figure may vary depending on the geographical location and size of the family. Apart from this monthly rate, some households face additional costs such as installation of purification systems, supply through pipes or consumption of bottled water.

Some entities such as Jalisco, Guanajuato, Chihuahua and Tamaulipas lack modern and efficient systems which prevents users from obtaining drinking water.

Year to year, the rate is updated monthly, which was 0.725% in 2023 alone; However, the JMAS Chihuahua administration authorized that there will be no increase or update to the water supply at the previously established rate during 2024.

The agency announced to El Diario at the time that since the entry into force of the water law for the state of Chihuahua, there is a monthly update in the rate, which was 0.725% of domestic, commercial and industrial consumption through 2023; But according to a decision taken by the Board of Directors of Chihuahua’s Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS), rates will not be updated in water bills for 2024, so there will be no increase.

Alan Falomir Sainz, head of the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS), highlighted at the time that the rate that was being reflected in user receipts through December 2023 was the same that would remain in place throughout 2024.