Medicine for Women 5.0 (from rich countries)

More and more researchers are analyzing the impact of artificial intelligence and robotics on women’s health. This is the case of Munaza Afaq, Divya E. Abraham, Saloni H. Patel, Erin D. Al-Dhoon and Zara Arshad, professors from various Indian and American universities, authors of an article in which the improvements are limited. developed nation”

As the group points out, “a significant portion of the world’s population is lagging behind in the richest regions,” which, in their opinion, “generates a remarkable inequality.” And he adds: “This is particularly evident in their health care, an area that faces global inequities.” This has been its main inspiration for research at the intersection of the Fifth Industrial Revolution, healthcare and gender equality.

Services such as the use of data to predict cancer trends or the application of technology to assisted reproduction have been studied in detail by this team. Their conclusion is that the historic “digital divide” remains, which currently dominates inclusive design for women, especially those from the most disadvantaged backgrounds.

In this context, Afaq, Abraham, Patel, Al-Dhoon and Arshad recall “the essential role of multi-sector cooperation” in promoting innovation in the region and, thus, “minimizing risks”. That is to say, the theoretical framework is optimal, but the reality of the field and the policies of the administration keep citizens far from the ideal situation.

The scientists responsible for this project have great hope in the advancement of robots and artificial intelligence to overcome the current era of stagnation. Despite their critical approach, they are optimistic when commenting on specific examples, such as the early detection of tumors in the cervix through the use of algorithms in colposcopy and magnetic resonance imaging.

The same can be said when referring to deep learning for breast cancer and mammogram interpretation. Another favorable area for these systems is surgical precision and capturing and processing medical images. Additionally, Munaza Afaq, Divya E. Abraham, Saloni H. Patel, Erin D. Al-Dhoon, and Zara Arshad emphasize, “Telemedicine and augmented reality pave the way for more holistic and accessible solutions.”