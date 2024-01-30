The situation remains the same with Ecuador slipping and Venezuela winning in Group A of the South American Under-23 Pre-Olympics. football | game

Ecuador’s defeat And this Venezuelan conquest They marked the fourth date Group A in the South American Pre-Olympics, In which Brazil is ranked first in the last home run.

La Tri lost 2–1 to Canarrinha. In the 59th minute, Patrick Mercado put the national team ahead, but 5 minutes later Marlon Gomes equalized and in the 75th minute, Gabriel Pirani gave Brazil the win, the lead and qualification for the final stage of the tournament being played in Venezuela. Gave.

‘We have to wait for qualification,’ says Ecuador U23 coach Miguel Bravo.

In the background playing at the Brigido Iriarte Stadium in Caracas, Vinotinto beats Colombia 1-0A result that reflected Coffey’s failure in the tournament, with no points in three games played.

Venezuela will play its classification on the final date to run home, with Ecuador waits for a blow from the stands Lanaro to reach ticket.

la vinotinto will measure Vardemarela, who will play without pressure with the assurance of a ticket, Whereas Locals will leave without the option of error And victory is the only objective.

will be played on 1st February from 6:00 pm In a unified program, and with the early departure of the competition, Colombia and Bolivia will play a formal match To conclude the Group A calendar. (D)