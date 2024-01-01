“It doesn’t exist on Earth!” Marie Dompnier (Adele) reveals the big difference between the series and reality

Monday 29 January, France 2 continues to broadcast Black Hearts, The highly successful and hyper-realistic series that follows a special forces commando in Iraq who attempts to locate and rescue the daughter and grandson of a recently captured French emir of Daesh in exchange for information about a wave of planned attacks in France. Responsible for careful infiltration. After a failed first attempt and a second failed attempt, they set out on a mission again. If the entire cast of this fiction – available in full on Prime Video and France.TV – is impeccable, especially thanks to the training carried out with real soldiers, a special mention to Nina Meurisse, who plays the sniper, and Marie Dompnier, Adele’s interpreter, the stubborn intelligence officer. encounter.

Black Hearts: Marie Dompnier reveals what she didn’t want…

Télé-Loisir. What attracted you to the character of Adele?

Marie Domnier: It was never mentioned that she was a woman. It’s there, that’s all. I think the series is much more ahead of reality in this regard, as the special forces are far more masculine than feminine. I find it interesting because she is still the hierarchical superior of this group of 45 and no one has a problem with it. I told myself that I must manage to acquire this almost natural right. This was important for the character. We had to be able to trust him. The question arises on the character of Nina Murice because there is no such thing as a sniper on the ground. There are more women in intelligence than snipers. It is actually this desire for imagination that pleased the army. I also think that if the Special Forces have opened their doors to us it is because they need to recruit women especially and encourage new businesses. Furthermore, since the series aired on Amazon Prime, it has generated imitation

series Black Hearts Is this one of those projects we definitely want to be a part of?

What I didn’t want to do was miss meeting the director Ziad Douairi. It was very clear. He is a generous, passionate and beyond his talent, very hard-working and unifying person. And it shows in the series, the actors have really great direction. It’s a beautiful project, very well staged and high quality. I’m really happy to be a part of it.

How did you train for this role?

We were immersed for eight days in the 13th RDP in Bordeaux, a Special Forces unit specializing in oxy fall, that is, parachute jumping under oxygen. Doing this internship was not only great but also necessary. I don’t see how we could be credible without doing this. If only while progressing with weapons. There’s something almost choreographic about it. If you don’t know him, you may look ridiculous immediately! (she laughs) Of course, roles like this require you to be physically fit. I also saw these soldiers a lot. I was also interested in knowing what they react to, in knowing their behavior in the face of this or that situation… because to materialize people, we need this more than lectures. they were great. They generously opened their arms to us. It was really very strong. I will never forget.

“These are real military jackets but…” Marie Dompnier (Adele) opens up about her role Black Hearts

Compared to a more “traditional” shoot, is there any particular stress on this?

Yes, there is a tension in the topic that affects our work. Which is to say, they’re in a war zone, in a completely extraordinary and dangerous situation, so we can’t play it as if we were in a corner café in Paris, but we also don’t “bounce” into it until episode six. Can stay. In a way, this is their daily life, so you have to find the right tone of the game. That’s what this is all about, that’s what we’re here for. (She laughs.) And that’s why it was exciting. But yes, when you shoot a scene like the tunnels, where there are explosions everywhere, maybe blank bullets and fireworks, there is tension. You’ve got to go there, you’ve got to jump, you’ve got to move… Of course, you’ve got to be physically prepared. Needless to mention that carrying the HK-47 (Assault Rifle, Editor’s Note), it’s heavy! At the end of the shoot, I was strong! (She laughs.)

And bulletproof vest!

These are real military jackets but without plates because that would have been complicated, since we are constantly moving around all day and rehearsing scenes…

Black Hearts There’s also a series full of humanity, which we see reflected through various scenes, especially the scene where Adele gives everyone a good luck charm before leaving on a mission…

This is an idea we created together with Nina (dies). We wrote it because, in our opinion, a scene between them was missing in the script. We are the only two military women in the show, we never spent a moment together. We found this strange, especially since we had to share the same room.

you will be leaving soon In Morocco to shoot season 2 of Black Hearts But do you have other plans?

This summer I filmed homejacking With Yannick Choirat (recently seen). Everything for Agnes, editor’s note). This is a series directed by Hervé Hadamar for OCS. It’s a kind of domestic thriller that starts with a robbery in a very strange house, and where we follow a couple for twenty years. This is very well done! I don’t know when it will come out but I think it will be a big hit. (She laughs.) I have also written a feature film and a series but it is too early to talk about it.