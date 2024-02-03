Chivas: Jurgen Damm throws dart at Cade Cowell

Appointment of cad cowell From Shivaj This was pointed out by Jürgen Damm, who, in addition to indicating that he was registered as being trained in the country, recalled some words in which he was assured “I didn’t want to know anything about Mexico.”,

Although Cowell has no problem playing with Sacred Flock because he has a Mexican passport due to his mother’s lineage, Dam did not fail to point out some inconsistencies that he found In that movement, about which he told in an interview TUDN,

“Yeah, it feels a little (weird) to me He’s been trained in Mexico when he’s never been hereHe was not born here and most importantly, he has said in the interview that he has no connection with Mexico. Recently, while talking to the football people there, they told me that on one occasion they wanted to bring him and He said he didn’t want to know anything about Mexico,

“So I don’t have a problem with the naturals, the guys that come here to play, but hey, If you love Mexico and you are Mexican, you have to show it In interviews, in your daily life and in what you say.

However, he acknowledged that it is a good bet for the sacred flock to look for such options.

Chicharito’s arrival revealed

Regarding the appointment of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Damm acknowledged that it is “very important” for the red and white team, thanks to its great quality.

“I have said it on many occasions: with Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Hugo Sanchez, they are the ones who have had the best careers, What they have done in Europe is impressiveThe different teams he has played in and it will certainly be great for Chivas in that aspect.

Chivas and Atlético de San Luis will face each other on Sunday, matchday 5 of the Clausura 2024.