WhatsApp will end on these cell phones on February 29: List Play play

WhatsApp This is one of those applications that is constantly changing today. newly created emoji They feature a variety of features, such as phoenixes, lemons, mushrooms, and “yes” and “no” faces, among others. Besides, artificial intelligence is Which will help you to speak quickly.
However, because some cell phone use will stop WhatsApp He 29 February, the fun may be over. Due to operating system incompatibility, some devices will no longer be able to use the messaging app, even if you receive the initial notification. Who are they?
So that you can keep this in mind, here we will mention a list of all the smartphones where you will not be able to install apps or get updates from February 29th.
Cell phones in which WhatsApp will be closed on February 29
- samsung galaxy core
- samsung galaxy trend lite
- samsung galaxy ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy X Cover 2.
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L7 Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus F6
- lg act
- lg lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- huawei ascend mate
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend D2
- sony xperia m
- Lenovo A820
- ZTE V956 – UMI X2
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- zte grand memo
- Feya F1THL W8
- wiko sync five
- winko darknight
- archos 53 platinum
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s Plus
How not to appear “online” when you’re not on WhatsApp
- The first thing you should know is that this is a frequent WhatsApp error, but it has a quick solution.
- The good thing is that you will not have to download any app and by doing so your data will also be reduced.
- Enter your smartphone’s settings.
- Go to the Applications tab and find WhatsApp there.
- When you do this, you need to go to the bottom of the screen and press the “Close Application” button.
- On some devices it says “Force Shutdown” or “Force Shutdown.”
- Once you do this, “Online” will automatically disappear.
- The only bad thing is that you will have to take these steps every now and then whenever you stop talking.
- The best thing would be that when you go to sleep they can see that you are no longer connected to WhatsApp.
How to silence calls from strangers on WhatsApp
- The first thing to be done is to enter a completely updated application.
- If you don’t have the latest version, it’s best to check Google Play or the iOS store.
- Now you have to go to WhatsApp app.
- There go to Application Settings, or Settings.
- Go to Privacy and press where it says “Calls”.
- At that time you have to go to “Silence incoming calls from unknown numbers”.
- When you have everything ready, try calling one of your friends whose number is not listed.
- You will notice that the communication will not ring, but the number will be registered in your mailbox.
- This way, if you recognize which it was, you can continue adding it. On the other hand, if it is the opposite, you just have to delete or block it.
