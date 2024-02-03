WhatsApp will end on these cell phones on February 29: List Play play

WhatsApp This is one of those applications that is constantly changing today. newly created emoji They feature a variety of features, such as phoenixes, lemons, mushrooms, and “yes” and “no” faces, among others. Besides, artificial intelligence is Which will help you to speak quickly.

However, because some cell phone use will stop WhatsApp He 29 February, the fun may be over. Due to operating system incompatibility, some devices will no longer be able to use the messaging app, even if you receive the initial notification. Who are they?

Look: What does “:D” mean in your WhatsApp chat

So that you can keep this in mind, here we will mention a list of all the smartphones where you will not be able to install apps or get updates from February 29th.

Cell phones in which WhatsApp will be closed on February 29

samsung galaxy core

samsung galaxy trend lite

samsung galaxy ace 2

Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X Cover 2.

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6

lg act

lg lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

huawei ascend mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

sony xperia m

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 – UMI X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

zte grand memo

Feya F1THL W8

wiko sync five

winko darknight

archos 53 platinum

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s Plus

How not to appear “online” when you’re not on WhatsApp

The first thing you should know is that this is a frequent WhatsApp error, but it has a quick solution.

The good thing is that you will not have to download any app and by doing so your data will also be reduced.

Enter your smartphone’s settings.

Go to the Applications tab and find WhatsApp there.

When you do this, you need to go to the bottom of the screen and press the “Close Application” button.

On some devices it says “Force Shutdown” or “Force Shutdown.”

Once you do this, “Online” will automatically disappear.

The only bad thing is that you will have to take these steps every now and then whenever you stop talking.

The best thing would be that when you go to sleep they can see that you are no longer connected to WhatsApp.

How to silence calls from strangers on WhatsApp