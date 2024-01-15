Citizen and its aviation-inspired watch that charges with light

In terms of watches, there are watches with extraordinary designs that we buy without thinking or limited edition watches, such as the black Swatch x Blancpain watch, that collectors cannot miss. The most expensive watches in the world or true science fiction watches, like Hamilton’s Desert Watch that makes its star presence dune 2, are for most creatures only daydreaming. And then there are watches you’ll wear again and again. Whether because of its minimalist style like Calvin Klein or because of its classic design that goes with everything and never goes out of style. And what if we told you that apart from the evergreen design, you will never have to replace the battery? this is exactly what happens citizen eco-drive watch, And to persist with unreliable data, even if it doesn’t seem so, It costs only 152.22 eurosthanks for doing 30% off Which you have now on Amazon.

Citizen Aviator Eco-Drive Watch with Leather Strap Citizen Aviator Eco-Drive Watch with Leather Strap Now 31% off

This Citizen line, Eco-Drive, can be considered a true visionary as it dates back to the 70s when the brand asked itself what was the best source of energy. From here he developed this watch whose main feature is that FThanks for the light Abhishek. And when we say light we mean any kind of light, including artificial light, and even at its lowest intensity. like this Eliminates the need for battery replacement Not only is it more economical when the time comes, but it is also the most durable. And even if you keep your watch in a drawer, it will not stop working because It has a battery reserve that lasts for at least six months,

And if we talk about durable and effective, we cannot lose sight of its design. This especially, aviator model, capable of lasting for decades while maintaining its style. Inspired by classic pilots, it features a brown leather strap with white stitching, 44 mm dial with subdials, phosphorescent hands, chronograph, calendar and internal stenograph. A watch that feels like the best investment and now you can get it at an incredible price. Amazon has reduced it by 30% so you will have to pay 152.22 euros It is priced at Rs 219 instead. Are you ready to join the environmental revolution with style?

