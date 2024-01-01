Colorado Rockies rent gold gloves

ninth of colorado rockies announced new additions to their roster for the season mlb 2024, He brought with him an experienced catcher and a quality arm.

The journey of the last few years has not been easy at all for the Rocky team. The last time they were there was in the 2018 season at the October Party post season lost in three games against milwaukee brewersSince then, they have not come closer to the Wild Card or in their West Division.

This is one of the most prudent teams so far in free agency 2024, without announcing any major acquisitions, but they brought experience to offset the terrible performance of their starting players.

You may be interested in: Over 1 million: Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers donate after Japan earthquake

Colorado Rockies hire two veteran MLB pieces

According to the team’s official profile colorado rockies On the social network X, he announced that he rented the mask jacob stallings and the right pitcher dakota hudson From free agency.

jacob stallings The last two seasons were spent with the ninth miami marlins, As of 2023, he played a total of 88 games with an offensive line of .191/.278/.286. He hit 17 extra-base hits (14 doubles and three home runs), drove in 20 and scored 22 runs.

Blockages He won a Gold Glove as a catcher when he was a member of pittsburgh pirates In 2021, after a fielding percentage of .995 without a passed ball.

Besides, dakota hudson He participated for six seasons (2018–2023), with a ninth season St. Louis Cardinals, He left a career record of 38–20 with 315 strikeouts (79 as a start) in 114 games. He had a 3.84 ERA in 470 and two-thirds innings of work.

You may be interested in: BREAKING: San Francisco and Seattle agree on major changes for 2024