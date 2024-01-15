Concern over missing 12-year-old boy in Havana

A Cuban mother condemned The disappearance of his 12-year-old son in Havana.Whom he has not seen since last Wednesday when he left his house to play.

This complaint was shared by independent journalist Yosmani Mayeta Labrada on his Facebook profile along with two pictures of the child.

“I received a complaint from a desperate mother after her 12-year-old son went missing. Marcos Antonio Valdes Perez left his home around 2 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon, ‘Accordingly he has not come back to play and this hour. “A little boy the same age from his school is with Keibel,” mother Osmara Valdés Pérez told me, Mayetta’s post reads.

Facebook/Yosmani Capture Mayetta Labrada

According to the mother’s statements to this journalist, she “went to the eleventh unit of the PNR to file a complaint and as a result, ‘they activated a command post in which there were minors for these cases'”, but Till now he has not talked to them about his son’s disappearance.,

“He said that the police interrogated neighbors and his sister, who were the last to see him, and that since yesterday he has been roaming around in different areas of San Francisco de Paula at night and during the day. ‘My neighbours, friends and colleagues have become active, spreading his photo and searching all over Havana. Today I returned to Year 11 Unit and the Juvenile Unit told me that they were doing their part.”, he says in the publication.

According to the data given to Mayeta by the mother, the child “Marcos Antonio Valdés Pérez, lives at Santa Elena 27 E/ Buena Suerte and Ave Cielo, La Prosperidad, San Miguel del Padrón, Havana And he was last seen around La Cuvita.

The last time she saw the boy he was wearing mustard pants, a light gray sweater and blue flip-flops and she presented him Phone Number +53 50916557If anyone has any information about the minor.

,I am disappointed because this is the first time this has happened., “He was happy because that day he wore some tennis shoes to school, he came back, changed his clothes and put on blue flip-flops,” the mother told the journalist, assuring that her relationship with her son was fine. If the young man has decided to leave the house of his own free will, understand his attitude, which he still does not know about.

At the beginning of the year, another child from El Cotorro was missing. I got this And he refused to tell experts where he was.

Three-year-old little girl, Lali Paola Molinar, also from the Cuban capital, Missing since last 25th February, When she was last seen she was with her mother, Teresa Molinar Bossa, who was found dead but there was no trace of her daughter.