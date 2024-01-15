Copa Airlines: These are its three new routes for 2024. Companies | Business

airline Copa Airlinesannounced the opening of three new routes for this year as part of its development plan for 2024.

The company wants to strengthen its hub operations Tocumen International Airport, Panama Cityas stated by Pedro Heilbronn, Executive Chairman of Copa Airlines,

,The international connectivity enjoyed by Copa Airlines is a competitive advantage that highlights the impact and strategic relevance of the Hub of the Americas to the economies of the countries where we operate.“, Said.

For this year, the airline plans to connect its main hub to the ‘canal’ country 85 destinations in 32 countries in the US, approximately 370 daily flights, You will have new destinations in the first half of the year Tulum (Mexico), Florianópolis (Brazil) and Raleigh-Durham Area (North Carolina, United States),

With the increase in routes and flight frequencies, Copa Airlines plans to carry 17.5 million passengers in 2024Which represents an increase of 21% compared to 2019, thus higher than the pre-pandemic numbers.

The increase is to be accompanied by an annual investment of $1.7 billion to expand the fleet of Boeing 737-9 aircraft, which is expected to reach 107 aircraft by the end of 2024.

